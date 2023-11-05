Kourtney Kardashian’s Pregnancy 'Took a Stressful Turn' But She and Travis Barker Are 'Obsessed' With Their Baby Boy
One happy family!
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker welcomed their first child together over the weekend and apparently couldn’t be happier about their amazing baby boy.
Despite complications in her pregnancy, the reality TV star safely delivered her and the Blink 182 drummer’s pride and joy.
“Kourtney is over the moon about her son’s arrival," a source spilled about the now mother-of-four. "Her pregnancy took a stressful turn towards the end."
"She is happy to just be able to snuggle her baby boy now," they added of The Kardashians star. "She feels so blessed."
As for Barker, he "keeps being amazing," according to the insider, who noted, "He brings her favorite, healthy food to the hospital."
"He makes sure she has everything that she needs. He is obsessed with their baby boy," they said.
The couple’s newest addition will be joining their already blended family, which includes Kardashian’s sons Reign, 8, and Mason, 13, and daughter Penelope, 11, whom she had with ex Scott Disick, while Barker, 47, is already a father to son Landon, 20, daughter Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.
As OK! previously reported, in September, Kardashian revealed she underwent emergency surgery in order to save her baby.
"I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby's life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this," she wrote on Instagram.
"As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn't prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don't think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant," she continued.
Kardashian concluded: "Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing 🙏🏼🤍."
In response to the heartbreaking news, fans left comments expressing their love for the brunette beauty during this tough time.
"May this child be born healthy and bring you much happiness🤍," one user penned, while another added, "WE LOVE YOU, KRAVIS BABY 🤍."
Before Kardashian’s announcement, supporters speculated that something might be wrong with the famous sister as Blink 182 shared that they would have to postpone their European tour because Barker had to abruptly go home.
"Due to an urgent family matter, Travis had to return home to the States," the statement read. "The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available."
