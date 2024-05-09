Kourtney Kardashian Insists Quickly 'Bouncing Back' After Giving Birth Isn't 'Realistic' as Son Rocky Turns 6 Months
Kourtney Kardashian is detailing her experience during the first six months after giving birth to son Rocky in November 2023.
The reality star began a new post for her Poosh blog by telling women to shut out the noise when it comes to suggestions that the process of returning to your pre-baby body is the same for every woman.
"Your body is beautiful at all stages — during pregnancy as we are glowing and growing, postpartum as we are healing and shrinking, and then that period I find the hardest as our bodies are still adjusting. And if you’re breastfeeding, that’s a whole other part of it," the mother-of-four, 45, noted.
"I try to be kind to myself as my body finds a new normal," continued Kardashian. "The pressure put on us to bounce back when everything is new and different isn’t realistic."
"At the very beginning, it’s all about eating warm, nourishing foods, keeping hair dry and not going outside," she noted. "I started taking walks outside with the baby after about a week or two to get some fresh air."
The routine was familiar for Kardashian since before giving birth to her and husband Travis Barker's son, she welcomed three kids with ex Scott Disick.
Ayurvedic master Martha Soffer explained to Poosh that new moms should followed a "calming diet" and get daily massages, sharing, "everything that will help the new mother (and therefore the baby) come back into good balance."
"Even the organs, like the uterus, need to settle down, and all the open space must gently close and return," she added, noting the first 40 days of postpartum are the most important.
“We really want to do everything we can to keep the nervous system calm, not only for the mother’s restoration, but to help the baby via the mother’s state of mind," she continued.
"Clients who spend this time nurturing themselves have stronger immune systems, calmer nervous systems, healthier organ function, and more balanced functioning and temperament," Staffer insisted. "And so do their babies. They and their babies sleep better, have better digestion, and there’s just a feeling of happiness and contentment in the midst of all the newness and natural stress."
Kardashian has been an open book since welcoming her fourth child, admitting she takes only "two minutes" to do her makeup these days.
"Getting dressed postpartum while breastfeeding = throwing on an oversized coat, flat shoes pretty much always, loves leggings, sweats, anything baggy and comfortable aka husband’s vintage t shirts. And anything super fast to throw on = less time away from my baby, the better," she said in an Instagram post of getting ready for the day. "Dab @kosas concealer, curl lashes, one coat mascara, brush eyebrows, clear @kyliecosmetics lipgloss. Hair wet left to dry however it wants (tuck it in jacket lol)."