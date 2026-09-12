Inside Travis Barker's Previous Marriages Before Kourtney Kardashian
Sept. 12 2026, Published 12:05 a.m. ET
Love is sweeter the third time around for Travis Barker.
The Blink-182 drummer married his third wife, Kourtney Kardashian, during multiple high-profile wedding celebrations in 2022, just over a year after they began dating. He admitted he was "fine with just being single the rest of [his] life" and "being a studio rat," but things changed when he met the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum.
"My kids are healthy. I love my career. I found the love of my life. She's cured me. It feels like I'm living again," he told Vanity Fair in May 2022.
But before Kardashian, Barker went through two divorces that shaped his views on love and marriage.
Melissa Kennedy
Barker's relationship with his first wife, Melissa Kennedy, began after mutual friends introduced them in the 1990s. The pair married in September 2001, but Barker filed for divorce in August 2002 after just nine months of marriage.
He shared a rare comment about their past connection in his Hulu documentary, Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear, which debuted on August 13. According to the musician, his nonstop touring schedule with Blink-182 put a strain on their union.
"I kind of realized that the relationship wasn't working out for either of us anymore," he said of the "huge blowout" that ultimately became the final nail in the coffin for their marriage.
He then returned to Los Angeles, where he said life "just kept getting crazier and crazier."
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Shanna Moakler
Barker soon moved on with Shanna Moakler, whom he began dating in 2002.
They welcomed their first baby, Landon Asher Barker, on October 9, 2003, a few months before Travis proposed to Shanna at Disneyland on December 24, 2003. They married on October 30, 2004, and went on to welcome their second child, Alabama Luella Barker, on Christmas Eve 2005.
Like his first marriage, Travis' on-again, off-again relationship with Shanna ended for good when he filed for divorce in August 2006. The former couple finalized the divorce in February 2008.
They later began co-parenting as "friends," with Travis saying their children's best interests have always been their first priority.
"He's my friend and co-parent, and I want him to be happy," Shanna said after Travis and Kourtney confirmed their relationship in February 2021. "If being with her makes him happy, and she's happy, I'm happy for both of them, honestly."