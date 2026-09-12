Inside Travis Barker's Previous Marriages Before Kourtney Kardashian

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Melissa Kennedy

Source: MEGA Travis Barker has been married twice.

Barker's relationship with his first wife, Melissa Kennedy, began after mutual friends introduced them in the 1990s. The pair married in September 2001, but Barker filed for divorce in August 2002 after just nine months of marriage. He shared a rare comment about their past connection in his Hulu documentary, Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear, which debuted on August 13. According to the musician, his nonstop touring schedule with Blink-182 put a strain on their union. "I kind of realized that the relationship wasn't working out for either of us anymore," he said of the "huge blowout" that ultimately became the final nail in the coffin for their marriage. He then returned to Los Angeles, where he said life "just kept getting crazier and crazier."

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Shanna Moakler

Source: MEGA Travis Barker is married to Kourtney Kardashian.