'You're Better Than That!': Travis Kelce Blasted for Swearing Too Much During His Podcast
Travis Kelce was blasted for swearing too much on his "New Heights" podcast.
In a video posted on Thursday, March 14, the football star, 34, and his brother, Jason Kelce, made a special announcement.
"We got a special video — the walk-on of all walk-ons Drew Brees," Travis said.
"We are awarding 13 scholarships to college athletes across the country," Drew continued about the exciting venture.
"So f------- dope, baby," Travis added, to which Jason said, "Once you’re a walk-on, you’re always a walk-on. We’re going to give some more walk-ons an opportunity to live their dreams."
But fans immediately flocked to the comments section to wonder why Travis had to use some aggressive language. One person wrote, "Travis please stop using the f word so much young kids would love to listen to your podcast but some parents will not let them," while another said, "Why does Travis use the F word so much?"
A third person added, "Travis, time to increase your vocabulary so you don’t have to use the F word in every sentence. You're better then that," while a fourth stated, "Love this podcast but wish Trav would really try to clean up his language to a little more class without the F bomb every other word."
As OK! previously reported, Travis' anger has been a topic of conversation, especially after he shoved coach Andy Reid at the 2024 Super Bowl.
However, the two seemed to bury the hatchet.
- Travis Kelce's Violent Preschool Story Resurfaces as Chiefs Star Faces Backlash for Screaming in Coach Andy Reid's Face at 2024 Super Bowl
- 'My Emotions Get Away From Me': Travis Kelce Admits He 'Crossed' a Line When He Pushed Coach Andy Reid at 2024 Super Bowl
- 'Spoiled Brats' Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes Advised to Stop Sideline Outbursts by Former Chiefs Star: 'Not a Good Look'
"I didn’t see him coming or I would have forearm ripped him," Reid said during an interview on The Herd With Colin Cowherd. "But you know, he got me."
"Listen, I love his passion. He’s always telling me, ‘Fire me up!’ So I’m hard on him — he’s like one of my kids," Reid, 65, said of Travis. "I try to stay on top of him and make sure that he’s right because he’s the personality of our team. As great of a leader as Patrick [Mahomes] is, everybody follows Kelce. When he's fired up, everyone follow alongs on that."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
For his part, Travis apologized for his actions after the big win.
"I can't get that fired up where I'm bumping coach and it's getting him off-balance and stuff," the NFL player said on an episode of his "New Heights" podcast. "When he stumbled, I was just like, 'Oh s---' in my head."
His co-host and brother, Jason Kelce, 36, noted the "yelling in his face, too, is over the top. I think there's better ways to handle this, retrospectively."