Terry Bradshaw Reveals Text Exchange He Had With Andy Reid After Travis Kelce Blew Up in Chiefs Coach's Face at 2024 Super Bowl
Terry Bradshaw's soft spot for Andy Reid showed during his recent guest appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show."
On Thursday, February 22, the retired NFL quarterback, 75, shared his opinion on the now-infamous moment when Travis Kelce aggressively screamed in the Kansas City Chiefs head coach's face during the televised 2024 Super Bowl earlier this month.
"I felt bad for Andy because Andy had had hip surgery," Bradshaw explained of Reid, 65. "He had his game plan in his hand."
Bradshaw did clarify, however, that Kelce didn't purposely shove his coach during the heated sideline interaction.
"When Kelce went over, Kelce didn’t push him, Kelce went over and he accidentally bumped him, I don’t think he pushed him or anything. It was an accident, but it looked bad on television," the former Pittsburgh Steelers star admitted.
The intense moment occurred after the 34-year-old athlete's teammate Isiah Pacheco, 24, fumbled the ball while Kelce wasn't in the game, causing him to fill with fury and storm over to Reid asking to get subbed back in.
Despite the slight mistake on the field, the Chiefs went on to beat the San Francisco 49ers, giving Kelce the third Super Bowl ring of his career.
After the positive outcome, Bradshaw decided to text Reid and check in after watching him take a tough blow from his player during the championship, however, the head coach wasn't interested in discussing the emotion-filled altercation.
- 'My Emotions Get Away From Me': Travis Kelce Admits He 'Crossed' a Line When He Pushed Coach Andy Reid at 2024 Super Bowl
- 'Passionate' Travis Kelce 'Respects' Coach Andy Reid Despite Blowing Up in His Face During Heated Game: 'No Mal Intent'
- Tom Brady Sides With Travis Kelce After Super Bowl as He Insists Coach Andy Reid Doesn't Take Things 'Personally'
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Nothing about Kelce," Reid said, according to Bradshaw. "Kelce felt bad and it’s over. They won the football game."
Reid hasn't seemed to change his stance on the situation since it occurred on Sunday, February 11.
As OK! previously reported, the former executive vice president of football operations for the Philadelphia Eagles said Kelce simply "caught [him] off-balance" when asked about what happened during a post-game interview.
"Normally I get him a little bit but I didn't have any feet under me," he expressed. "They’re passionate players. I love that, even if they chest bump me to the other side of the 50. I appreciate it. I just love that the guy wants to play and wants to be in there playing."
Kelce apologized for the way things went down while recapping Super Bowl-related events that took place in Las Vegas, Nev.
Speaking with his brother, Jason Kelce, 36, during the Wednesday, February 14, episode of their "New Heights" podcast, Travis agreed with his older sibling, who said the Chiefs tight end "crossed a line."
"I did. I can't get that fired up to the point where it's getting him off balance. When he stumbled I was just like, 'Oh s---,' in my head," Travis admitted. "I'm a passionate guy, I love coach Reid. Coach Reid knows how much I love to be a product of his coaching career."