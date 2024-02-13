OK Magazine
Travis Kelce's Violent Preschool Story Resurfaces as Chiefs Star Faces Backlash for Screaming in Coach Andy Reid's Face at 2024 Super Bowl

Feb. 13 2024, Published 2:42 p.m. ET

Travis Kelce's preschool mayhem has seemed to catch up to him.

A story the Kansas City Chiefs tight end once told about his childhood has resurfaced in the midst of backlash the 34-year-old faced for blowing up in his head coach Andy Reid's face during Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, February 11.

Travis Kelce faced backlash for his aggressive behavior during Super Bowl LVIII.

During the Season 2 premiere of his and brother Jason Kelce's "New Heights" podcast in September 2023, Travis and his older sibling recalled separate times they were both "kicked out of preschool" as kids.

The trip down memory lane began after Travis asked Jason if he taught his three daughters — Wyatt, 4, Elliotte "Ellie," 2, and Bennett, turning 1 on February 23 — "how to fight the Kelce way."

The tight end was filmed blowing up in Chiefs head coach Andy Reid's face during the game.

"I have not taught them any fighting techniques," Jason quipped, informing his younger brother he was "trying to keep them from getting kicked out of preschool the way I was."

As for why Jason was given the boot by his preschool, the Philadelphia Eagles center admitted he and another young student found themselves in hot water after messing around with sporks.

Jason and Travis Kelce were both kicked out of preschool for different reasons.

Jason ended up whacking his classmate in the forehead hard enough to leave a mark, causing him to get in some serious trouble.

The situation was eventually brought the attention of Jason and Travis' dad, Ed Kelce, who asked the teacher: "Why weren't you watching him?"

Travis Kelce
After chuckling about Jason's preschool story, Travis decided to share why he was ejected of his early childhood learning center.

"I got kicked out of preschool because during playtime we were playing checkers and I was winning because I don’t f------ lose at checkers. And if you win you stay on," the boyfriend of Taylor Swift recalled.

Travis Kelce and Andy Reid don't seem bothered by the high-energy altercation.

"I kept winning and the teacher told me: 'You know Travis, you have to share,'" he explained. "And I was like: 'That's not how it rolls.' And she said: 'No, you have to share,' and I said: 'No I don’t,’ and threw the chair that I was sitting in at her."

Seemingly in disbelief by his brother's story, Jason asked, "You threw a chair at a teacher?!"

While the preschool podcast discussion occurred last year, some social media users were reminded of the story after Travis' sideline tantrum at the Super Bowl.

"Everyone saying he's just a football player who's passionate meanwhile he's been a brat with anger issues since he was in preschool," a critic complained via X (formerly named Twitter), as Travis' behavior was called into question after he nearly knocked his coach over during his aggressive display of emotion caused by one of his team's fumbles on Sunday evening.

Despite Travis' controversial actions, the Chiefs went on to beat the San Francisco 49ers during overtime, marking the all-pro tight end's third Super Bowl Championship of his career.

