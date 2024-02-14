'My Emotions Get Away From Me': Travis Kelce Admits He 'Crossed' a Line When He Pushed Coach Andy Reid at 2024 Super Bowl
Travis Kelce is owning up to his mistakes after pushing head coach Andy Reid at the 2024 Super Bowl.
Though the Kansas City Chiefs ended up winning against the San Francisco 49ers, Kelce, 34, was involved in a tense moment when he screamed at Reid after an on-field fumble.
"You crossed a line, I think we can both agree on that," Jason Kelce told his younger brother on the Wednesday, February 14, episode of their "New Heights" podcast.
"I did," the Kansas City Chiefs star replied. "I can't get that fired up to the point where it's getting him off balance. When he stumbled I was just like, 'Oh s---,' in my head."
Travis continued, "I'm a passionate guy, I love coach Reid. Coach Reid knows how much I love to be a product of his coaching career."
Travis, who is dating Taylor Swift, also went on to gush about Reid, who came into the team the same time Travis did in 2013, and added that he didn't mean to cause a scene.
"I'm not playing for anybody else but Big Red — if he calls it quits this year I'm out there with him," he stated. "I got a certain relationship with him, he's checked me a few times, and I just wanted to let him know that I wanted this thing, and he can put it on me and I got him. It just came at a moment when we weren't playing very well. And sometimes my emotions get away from me, that's been the battle of my career."
"I talked to coach Reid today and we kind of chuckled about it," Travis continued. "I couldn't be more proud of being his product on the field, and couldn't be more proud of where we've come, as a team, since I got here in 2013. I just love playing for the guy. And unfortunately my passion comes out where it looks like negativity, but I'm grateful that he knows it's all because I want to win this thing."
Fortunately, Reid didn't take anything personally.
"He didn't know I was going to go that far," the 65-year-old joked to ESPN of him almost falling over. "Then he came over and gave me a hug, said, 'Sorry about that.' But you know what? He just wants to be on the field and he wants to play."
He added, "There's nobody I get better than I get him, he's a competitive kid and he loves to play. And he makes me feel young, but my balance is terrible."
As OK! previously reported, Kelce's reaction to messing up divided fans.
"He is a grown man. SHOW SOME RESPECT…" one person said, while another added, "so we just gonna ignore Travis Kelce d--- near knocking Andy Reid down while screaming at him? Like Is he okay? #SuperBowl."
"Travis Kelce nearly dropping 65-year-old Andy Reid...WHAT IS WRONG WITH HIM?" a third person exclaimed.
Meanwhile, some stuck up for the athlete.
"Andy has coaching for quite a while, I highly doubt that this was his first 'very competitive' player he had to manage," one person pointed out, as another said, "Everyone who is saying Coach Reid is soft and blaming Travis, remember this: Coach Reid judged Travis by his heart and not his actions. The fumble was at a point in the game that could have cost them the SB. Andy knew that Travis’s outburst was sincere as much as angry."