'My Emotions Get Away From Me': Travis Kelce Admits He 'Crossed' a Line When He Pushed Coach Andy Reid at 2024 Super Bowl

Travis, who is dating Taylor Swift, also went on to gush about Reid, who came into the team the same time Travis did in 2013, and added that he didn't mean to cause a scene.

"I'm not playing for anybody else but Big Red — if he calls it quits this year I'm out there with him," he stated. "I got a certain relationship with him, he's checked me a few times, and I just wanted to let him know that I wanted this thing, and he can put it on me and I got him. It just came at a moment when we weren't playing very well. And sometimes my emotions get away from me, that's been the battle of my career."

"I talked to coach Reid today and we kind of chuckled about it," Travis continued. "I couldn't be more proud of being his product on the field, and couldn't be more proud of where we've come, as a team, since I got here in 2013. I just love playing for the guy. And unfortunately my passion comes out where it looks like negativity, but I'm grateful that he knows it's all because I want to win this thing."