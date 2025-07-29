Travis Kelce Unveils Bold Buzzcut at Chiefs Training Camp as Fans Go Wild: 'RIP the Luscious Locks!'

Travis Kelce is turning heads with his eye-catching new hairstyle as he gears up for the upcoming NFL season at the Kansas City Chiefs' training camp.

The tight end debuted a fresh buzzcut during practice on Sunday, July 27, in St. Joseph, Mo., and he couldn't stop smiling as he hit the field with his teammates, according to the Chiefs' Instagram post.

At one point, Kelce playfully covered his new look with a white towel, but fans immediately took to social media to share their feelings about his dramatic transformation.