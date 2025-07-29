Travis Kelce Unveils Bold Buzzcut at Chiefs Training Camp as Fans Go Wild: 'RIP the Luscious Locks!'
Travis Kelce is turning heads with his eye-catching new hairstyle as he gears up for the upcoming NFL season at the Kansas City Chiefs' training camp.
The tight end debuted a fresh buzzcut during practice on Sunday, July 27, in St. Joseph, Mo., and he couldn't stop smiling as he hit the field with his teammates, according to the Chiefs' Instagram post.
At one point, Kelce playfully covered his new look with a white towel, but fans immediately took to social media to share their feelings about his dramatic transformation.
One fan remarked, "rip the luscious locks," while another lamented, "Noooooooooo, I loved 90s' heartthrob Trav!"
A third fan humorously quipped, "an angel lost its wings."
Now 35, Kelce returned to practice after spending the last few months in a $20 million mansion in Florida, preparing for the 2025-26 season. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was quick to praise the NFL star's fitness, stating he "looks like he's 20" after focusing on his health during the offseason.
"He's svelte right now," Reid said on July 24. "He's doing a great job. He's in great shape."
He added, "You can see he's been working out."
Kelce previously opened up about his workout routine during a press conference last month. "This year, I got some time to really focus on some form running and some things early on in the offseason that I just didn't have time for last year," he shared.
But it wasn't all work for Kelce. The "New Heights" podcaster also enjoyed quality time with his girlfriend, Taylor Swift. The couple was spotted on multiple date nights in Florida and New York City, looking happy and relaxed together.
Kelce shared exclusive snapshots of their time off, including intimate photos from a romantic getaway in Montana back in March. One particular picture featured the couple at a dinner table, showcasing their black-and-white lock screen photos — a glimpse into their relationship that hints at how serious they are about one another.
The Kansas City Chiefs had a long and tough season that ended with a Super Bowl LIX loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Tight end Kelce played a key role on the field, but much of the season's attention also came from his high-profile relationship with Swift.
Following the Kansas City Chiefs' loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, Swift's role in comforting Kelce received buzz. Multiple reports from news outlets and celebrity publications indicated that Swift was providing support to Kelce as he dealt with the defeat.
While the couple did not have an on-field reunion, as they did after the Chiefs' previous Super Bowl victory, Kelce was reportedly seen heading to Swift's suite after the game to be with her and his family.
Sources close to the couple stated that Swift was "supporting Travis during this difficult time," and that she was "proud of him regardless of the outcome."