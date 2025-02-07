or
Travis Kelce's Dad Ed Believes His Son and Taylor Swift Are Going to 'Connect More' After Their Schedules Clear Up Post-Super Bowl

Ed Kelce spoke about his son's romance with Taylor Swift while on Australia’s 'Today' show.

Feb. 7 2025, Published 2:54 p.m. ET

Ed Kelce thinks Taylor Swift and son Travis Kelce are headed for a great new chapter in their romance.

On Thursday, February 6, the father of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end expressed his excitement for the famous couple as their schedules will free up after the 2025 Super Bowl.

While on Australia’s Today show, the patriarch noted the pair is headed for a “good period” in their relationship following the football star’s big game on Sunday, February 9.

“Without the NFL season, without the Eras Tour, [it will be] just them alone really connecting more,” Ed stated. “I think that can only be a good thing.”

Since their romance began in the summer of 2023, the duo has been caught up in Taylor’s nearly two-year tour — which had a whopping 149 shows worldwide — or Travis’ football season.

The interviewer also tried to see if Ed had any insight into whether the athlete, 35, may pop the question to the pop star, also 35, anytime soon.

Host Karl Stefanovic asked if their would be an engagement soon so he can “book his fare,” to which Ed joked, “Did you really think I was going to come up with that?”

Ed — who shares Travis and Jason Kelce, 37, with ex-wife Donna Kelce — had no word on whether Taylor would be making a surprise performance at the Super Bowl, saying he had “no idea.”

“I haven’t talked to Taylor this week. I have no idea what her plans are. I would let her publicist talk to you about that,” he shared before gushing how Taylor is a “smart young lady … a joy to be around.”

The soon-to-be grandfather-of-four also gave her props for her knowledge about Travis’ profession.

“She’s learning much more,” he said. “She’s watching football with her dad, [Scott Swift], a lot. She’s watching football whenever she can.”

Ed recalled a “funny” moment from a game when “the Chiefs were in the red zone,” and “they had … to go for a field goal. And I’m sitting there thinking, ‘I hate field goals.’ And Taylor comes back and says, ‘I’ll take the points.’"

He continued: “I’m thinking, ‘Look at you. A year ago, you didn’t know a field goal from an extra point, and now you’re doing all this football talk.’ So I think she’s enjoying the game.”

