Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Kiss and Dance to Pop Star's Hit Songs at Super Bowl 2024 After-Party: Watch
A love story for the ages!
After Travis Kelce's team, the Kansas City Chiefs, won against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, February 11, the football star and his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, were in party mode.
In sweet new videos uploaded to X, formerly known as Twitter, the pair, who started dating in the summer of 2023, were seen dancing and kissing as her hit song "You Belong With Me" played in the background at XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas.
While at the after-party in Las Vegas, Kelce, 34, was seen belting out a remix of the 2008 bop. “He heard Taylor’s song and came straight to the booth,” the caption read via Instagram. "They were both seen pointing to each other during this song."
In another video clip, the blonde babe, 34, kissed Kelce as "Love Story" played in the background, The two were later spotted leaving the party together, with Swift wearing Kelce's jacket.
As OK! previously reported, Kelce was thrilled when his team won and when he got up on stage, he gushed over his team and how much they mean to him. Swift even stormed the field where she was seen giving Kelce a big hug and smooching him in front of the cameras.
Meanwhile, the Grammy winner made sure to make it back in time to see Kelce play in the Super Bowl as she had four shows in Tokyo, Japan, the past few days.
Prior to the big game, Kelce spoke about how he was bummed to not be Swift's date at the 2024 Grammy Awards on February 4 but was optimistic they'd be celebrating his Super Bowl win in the future.
“She’s unbelievable, she’s rewriting the history books herself,” he said of his girlfriend, whom he started dating in the summer of 2023.
“I told her I’ll have to hold up my end of the bargain and bring some hardware, too," he added, referring to a Super Bowl win.
He was later asked if would be getting down on one knee in the near future, but he played coy about the rumors.
“Is there going to be another ring besides the Super Bowl ring if you win this thing on Sunday?” a reporter asked Travis at a press conference this past week.
“I’m focused on getting this ring, and that’s all that my mind’s focused on right now,” he replied.
Though Kelce hasn't proposed just yet, it looks like the two are in it for the long haul.
"It’s not a question of if, it's when," the source spilled of an impending proposal. "They are perfect for each other and cannot wait to spend the rest of their lives together."
"He wants Taylor to know that he cherishes her more than anything else, even football," the source noted. "He’s fully committed to their relationship."