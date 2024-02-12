Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Kiss and Dance to Pop Star's Hit Songs at Super Bowl 2024 After-Party: Watch

In sweet new videos uploaded to X, formerly known as Twitter, the pair, who started dating in the summer of 2023, were seen dancing and kissing as her hit song "You Belong With Me" played in the background at XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas.

While at the after-party in Las Vegas, Kelce, 34, was seen belting out a remix of the 2008 bop. “He heard Taylor’s song and came straight to the booth,” the caption read via Instagram. "They were both seen pointing to each other during this song."