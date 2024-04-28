Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce 'Acting Like a Couple of Kids Before Her Tour Resumes': They 'Want to Make It Work'
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will be together no matter how many miles they are apart!
According to a source, the lovebirds have been living it up as much as they can before the pop star has to leave the U.S. to perform her European leg of the Eras Tour.
“Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are acting like a couple of kids before her tour resumes. She can be herself with Travis, which is so refreshing,” the insider spilled of the “Cruel Summer” singer, who previously had a very private relationship with ex Joe Alwyn.
The musician’s tour will officially pick back up on May 9 in Paris. While Travis allegedly promised to travel as much as he can to see the blonde beauty perform, the pair apparently have a set of rules to make sure their relationship stays strong amid Swift’s busy schedule.
“Lots of FaceTime and no more than 10 days without seeing each other. Either he’ll fly to her or they’ll meet somewhere romantic,” the source dished. “It’ll be tough, but Taylor and Travis want to make it work.”
They also noted how Swift’s romance with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end has allowed her to feel comfortable out and about with her man, including going to Coachella on April 13.
“Taylor’s a free spirit and with Travis she can let her hair down,” the insider shared. “The fact that Travis stood in the crowd with her at Coachella and was so nice to the fans really impressed her.”
“Taylor had mixed feelings about Joe’s aversion to PDA,” they added, referencing Swift’s six-year relationship with the Conversations With Friends actor.
As OK! previously reported, Swift will not only have support from Kelce at her many shows, as both celebs’ families will be attending some of the performances, according to The Sun.
Apparently, her parents, Scott and Andrea, as well as Travis' mom and dad, Donna and Ed, are planning to travel around Europe together. The athlete’s brother, Jason, is even set to join in on the fun along the way!
Taylor and Travis' parents will be starting their journey at the beginning of next month. Scott, Andrea, Ed and Donna will reportedly stay overseas until May 30, and they plan to begin their trip fine dining in Tuscany before arriving in Stockholm, Sweden, for Taylor's next string of shows.
They will then head over to Lisbon, Portugal, for two more nights of Taylor's sold-out concerts before finishing their lengthy vacation in Madrid, Spain.
As for Taylor and Travis, the insider explained, "They have been talking about it for a while now and they all are so excited for this Euro trip.”
"After an intense season for Travis and time away from Taylor, he wants to enjoy life the most he can before going back to practice for the beginning of next season," they added.
"It's a great time and opportunity to get to know each other's families more," the source concluded. "They are all very excited about this, and to be there all together, as one family is perfect. Everyone is looking forward to that trip."
Star reported on Taylor and Travis' plans while she's on tour.