Does Taylor Swift Reference Boyfriend Travis Kelce in New Songs 'The Alchemy' and 'So High School'?
Is Taylor Swift back to writing love songs? After the pop star released her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, fans have tried to figure out who the pop star is writing about, and one of the songs "The Alchemy" seems to reference her football star boyfriend, Travis Kelce.
"So when I touch down/ Call the amateurs and cut 'em from the team/ Ditch the clowns, get the crown/ Baby I'm the one to beat," she sings in the bop, which references football and sports.
The Grammy winner, 34, who was photographed hanging out with Kelce, 34, on the field after he won the Super Bowl in February, later adds, “Where’s the trophy? He just comes running over to me.”
Swift also sings, "I circled you on a map," possibly referring to putting Kelce "on the map."
She also talks about "those blokes warm the benches," potentially a jab at her British exes, including Joe Alwyn and Matty Healy.
On Friday, April 19, the blonde babe also announced TTPD is a double album called The Anthology, which includes an additional 15 tracks. "So High School" also seems to hint at her relationship.
"You know how to ball, I know Aristotle, brand new, full throttle / Touch me while your bros play Grand Theft Auto / It's true, swear, scouts honor / You knew what you wanted, and, boy, you got her," she sings on the track.
The "Cruel Summer" songstress even referenced the 2016 game of "Kiss, Marry, Kill" that Kelce played in a video. He chose to marry Katy Perry, kill Ariana Grande and kiss Swift. "Are you gonna marry, kiss or kill me? Kill me. It's just a game, but really, really, I'm betting on all three for us two," Swift sings.
While at the Grammy Awards in February, Swift confirmed she started putting together the album during the first part of The Eras Tour, during which she started seeing the Kansas City Chiefs player.
"I've been working on it for about two years," she revealed while accepting her 13th trophy at the awards ceremony. "I kept working on it throughout the U.S. tour and when it was perfect, in my opinion, when it was good enough for you, I finished it."
Earlier this year, Kelce admitted he had heard some of the tunes ahead of the release.
“I have heard some of it, yes. And it is unbelievable,” the Super Bowl champion said during a press conference at the time. “I can’t wait for her to shake up the world when it finally drops.”