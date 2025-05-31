Exes at War! 5 Times Kayla Nicole Shaded Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce is also playing tight end off the field, catching heat as his ex Kayla Nicole throws major shade.

During the May 6 episode of the "Second Wind" podcast, the sports journalist urged the public to stop referring to her as "someone's ex" when she discussed her past romance with the NFL star, who is currently dating Taylor Swift.

"You sit down and you do an hour-long interview with someone, and the headline is maybe one sentence that you said. Yeah, I was heartbroken and devastated because I went through a breakup and that's the headline," she told hosts Marion Jones and Suzanne Evans. "Like so-and-so's ex is devastated still and she's sad and she's depressed. It's like, d---, girl, did you listen to anything?"

Per Nicole, she takes everything "with a grain of salt" and chooses to "ride this off into the sunset."

She continued, "I want you all to report on me and the things that I'm doing and not have any correlation or connection to someone in the past because really and truly at the end of the day, if I choose to share my story, it's because I'm sharing it because I think that someone needs to hear it."