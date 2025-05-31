Exes at War! 5 Times Kayla Nicole Shaded Travis Kelce
Kayla Nicole Said She Is 'More Than Just Travis Kelce's Ex'
Travis Kelce is also playing tight end off the field, catching heat as his ex Kayla Nicole throws major shade.
During the May 6 episode of the "Second Wind" podcast, the sports journalist urged the public to stop referring to her as "someone's ex" when she discussed her past romance with the NFL star, who is currently dating Taylor Swift.
"You sit down and you do an hour-long interview with someone, and the headline is maybe one sentence that you said. Yeah, I was heartbroken and devastated because I went through a breakup and that's the headline," she told hosts Marion Jones and Suzanne Evans. "Like so-and-so's ex is devastated still and she's sad and she's depressed. It's like, d---, girl, did you listen to anything?"
Per Nicole, she takes everything "with a grain of salt" and chooses to "ride this off into the sunset."
She continued, "I want you all to report on me and the things that I'm doing and not have any correlation or connection to someone in the past because really and truly at the end of the day, if I choose to share my story, it's because I'm sharing it because I think that someone needs to hear it."
Kayla Nicole Reacted to George Kittle's Contract
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle became the highest-paid tight end in the NFL after signing a four-year, $76.4 million extension. The average annual value surpassed Kelce's two-year, $34.25 million extension, according to USA Today.
Following the announcement, Nicole sparked buzz with her reaction: "H--- YEAAAAAA! Bang bang baby."
She Called Out Travis Kelce for Leaving Their Dogs With Her
Nicole did not hold back when she called out Kelce for leaving their dogs with her after their 2022 split.
"I have dogs with the previous partner, and I got both the dogs," she revealed in a May podcast episode.
While Nicole clarified she loves her "kids," she emphasized the financial burden she has taken on alone.
"I had a dog bill the other day that was $2,000," she continued.
Kayla Nicole Will No Longer Date Athletes
On the "Behind the Likes" podcast, Nicole declared she will never date athletes again following her split from Kelce.
"I'll never say never, but I fully, wholeheartedly believe that I am out of the athlete stage," she admitted. "I do think that I am attracted to men in positions of power, and I also think that those types of men are attracted to me."
Instead of a sportsman, she reportedly "would love to date an executive of a record label or a movie producer so that we can go to the sporting events. Let date night be courtside at the Lakers game; that’s my kind of guy."
Kayla Nicole's Dating Habits Have Changed
Aside from considering a man's profession, Nicole said she also changed her dating habits.
While reading questions from fans during the first episode of her "The Pre-Game" podcast, the media personality was asked: "Has dating someone who is in the public eye altered the way you move in relationships now?"
She joked that she "should have screened these questions" beforehand, before answering "absolutely" without mentioning Kelce by name.
"I am like John Cena now with men," said Nicole, who then referenced Cena's famous WWE catchphrase. "You don't see me. You don't see me with a man, and you will never see me with a man until I'm married with kids. Scout's honor."