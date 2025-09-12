Travis Kelce's Ex-Girlfriend Kayla Nicole Refuses to Comment on Athlete's Engagement to Taylor Swift

Article continues below advertisement

Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole avoided questions about the football star's engagement to Taylor Swift while on a red carpet. While appearing at a New York Fashion Week event hosted by Champion and Sports Illustrated, Nicole was asked if she had “a comment about Travis’ engagement.”

Kayla Nicole Quickly Changed the Topic From Travis and Taylor's Engagement

“Oh, no, no, no,” she replied to a reporter. She quickly changed the conversation, stating, “I’m really happy to be here at Champion, though. This is a dope party.” Nicole dated Kelce on and off from 2017 to 2022 and is currently single. “I love an honest man, a man of really great character,” she shared with a media outlet at the event, adding she wants her potential future partner to “have fun,” be “spontaneous," have a “great relationship with their family” and [have] “really good girlfriends.”

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's Engagement Reveal

Source: MEGA Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's engagement was announced on August 26.

On August 26, Swift confirmed she and Kelce were engaged, taking to Instagram to announce the news. "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," she wrote alongside photos of the pair. During the September 3 episode of his “New Heights” podcast, Kelce dished on his engagement, stating, “It’s been really fun telling everybody who I’m going to be spending the rest of my life with.” He also noted it was “cool” referring to “someone as your fiancée.”

Taylor Swift's Wedding Will Be Private

Source: MEGA Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are planning a 'private affair' for their wedding.

OK! recently reported their wedding will be kept under wraps. “It will definitely be a private affair and not a spectacle,” a source told a news outlet on September 9. “They both have a close circle of friends, and they’ll respect their privacy.” The insider said Swift’s “incredibly happy” and everything is “just perfect,” but the couple is insistent on wanting to “keep it more private” when they walk down the aisle.

Taylor Swift's New Album

