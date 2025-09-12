or
Travis Kelce's Ex-Girlfriend Kayla Nicole Refuses to Comment on Athlete's Engagement to Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole declined to comment on the football star's engagement to Taylor Swift.

Sept. 12 2025, Published 10:57 a.m. ET

Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole avoided questions about the football star's engagement to Taylor Swift while on a red carpet.

While appearing at a New York Fashion Week event hosted by Champion and Sports Illustrated, Nicole was asked if she had “a comment about Travis’ engagement.”

Kayla Nicole Quickly Changed the Topic From Travis and Taylor's Engagement

Kayla Nicole quickly changed the topic from Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's engagement after a reporter asked her about it.

“Oh, no, no, no,” she replied to a reporter.

She quickly changed the conversation, stating, “I’m really happy to be here at Champion, though. This is a dope party.”

Nicole dated Kelce on and off from 2017 to 2022 and is currently single.

“I love an honest man, a man of really great character,” she shared with a media outlet at the event, adding she wants her potential future partner to “have fun,” be “spontaneous," have a “great relationship with their family” and [have] “really good girlfriends.”

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's Engagement Reveal

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's engagement was announced on August 26.

On August 26, Swift confirmed she and Kelce were engaged, taking to Instagram to announce the news.

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," she wrote alongside photos of the pair.

During the September 3 episode of his “New Heights” podcast, Kelce dished on his engagement, stating, “It’s been really fun telling everybody who I’m going to be spending the rest of my life with.”

He also noted it was “cool” referring to “someone as your fiancée.”

Taylor Swift's Wedding Will Be Private

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are planning a 'private affair' for their wedding.

OK! recently reported their wedding will be kept under wraps.

“It will definitely be a private affair and not a spectacle,” a source told a news outlet on September 9. “They both have a close circle of friends, and they’ll respect their privacy.”

The insider said Swift’s “incredibly happy” and everything is “just perfect,” but the couple is insistent on wanting to “keep it more private” when they walk down the aisle.

Taylor Swift's New Album

Taylor Swift's new album comes out on October 3.

Wedding plans aside, Swift is gearing up to release her new album The Life of a Showgirl on October 3.

On August 13, she debuted promo photos for the new project, which garnered tons of opinions from fans, as she was barely covering her body in silver jewels and beige fishnet tights. In the cover photo for the album, she is nearly submerged in water, wearing showgirl attire and a full face of glam. Another image showed the crooner with a short black bob wig, covering her nearly-naked body with large pink feathers.

Fans had strong reactions, with one noting on X, “I’ve never seen Taylor look this sexual before. I’m not ready for this.”

“I love the color, but it doesn’t seem like Taylor,” someone wrote on TikTok, with another person noting they were “extremely disappointed" with the new photos.

Regardless of fans’ opinions, Swift made it known this record is important to her, saying it’s the one she’s “been wanting to make for a very long time” and she cares “more about this record than I can even overstate.”

