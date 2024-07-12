Travis Kelce Misses Opportunity to Meet Meghan Markle and Prince Harry After Branding Prince William as 'the Coolest' Person
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended the ESPYs on Thursday, July 11, but NFL tight end Travis Kelce decided to skip the biggest night in sports and miss out on meeting the ex-royals.
The professional athlete's absence followed his recent encounter with Harry's brother, Prince William, and his superstar girlfriend, Taylor Swift, in London.
"Dude, he [Prince William] was the coolest mother ------," Kelce told his brother, Jason Kelce, on their "New Heights" podcast after the Wales family attended Taylor's show on Friday, June 21.
"He was awesome. He was so cool," Travis gushed. "I didn't realize this because obviously we were backstage meeting him because he was there with little George and Charlotte, and they were an absolute delight to meet. I wasn't sure if I was supposed to like bow to them, curtsy, just be an American idiot and shake their hand."
A source close to Travis shared that the Ohio native would have embraced the Sussexes if he came in contact with them.
"It could be interesting given how much Travis hit it off with William," the insider told an outlet.
"Travis is like the most sociable, happy go lucky, kind person in any room and is sure to want to say hello to the Prince and interact with the Sussexes," they continued. "That is his style, and honestly he is one of the biggest names in U.S. sport. For Harry it could be a potentially awkward encounter given that Travis spoke so warmly about and praised William."
Taylor, who showed off her meeting with the Wales brood on her social media account, met William after the "Back to December" songstress declined to be on Meghan's podcast, "Archetypes."
OK! previously reported royal commentator Kinsey Schofield talked about Taylor's time with the royals in an interview.
"I think that he's probably spent a few minutes with her. We know that they took a selfie. She has spent time with him previously," Kinsey said on GB News when discussing the interaction.
William and the Grammy winner first met in 2013 at a charity event in London and have since remained close.
"There is great video of them singing with Jon Bon Jovi at a charity event," she noted of Taylor and William's previous encounter. "Now, remember, Meghan Markle had requested for Taylor to be her podcast."
"She wrote her a handwritten letter and Taylor's team rejected it," Schofield shared about Meghan contacting the recording artist. "Megan also later released through People magazine that she had spent some time at a Taylor Swift concert. So I think we are seeing our Taylor side with Team Wales here over the last few hours. Also, you know, a lot of people pointing out the pictures of Meghan and Harry at the Beyoncé concert, where Harry looks pretty miserable versus Prince William shaking his tail feather at the Taylor Swift concert. You're just seeing that Prince William is pursuing joy. And I think that is important."
