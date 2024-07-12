Travis Kelce Misses Opportunity to Meet Meghan Markle and Prince Harry After Branding Prince William as 'the Coolest' Person

The professional athlete's absence followed his recent encounter with Harry's brother, Prince William , and his superstar girlfriend, Taylor Swift , in London.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended the ESPYs on Thursday, July 11, but NFL tight end Travis Kelce decided to skip the biggest night in sports and miss out on meeting the ex-royals.

"He was awesome. He was so cool," Travis gushed. "I didn't realize this because obviously we were backstage meeting him because he was there with little George and Charlotte , and they were an absolute delight to meet. I wasn't sure if I was supposed to like bow to them, curtsy, just be an American idiot and shake their hand."

"Dude, he [Prince William] was the coolest mother ------ ," Kelce told his brother, Jason Kelce , on their "New Heights" podcast after the Wales family attended Taylor's show on Friday, June 21.

A source close to Travis shared that the Ohio native would have embraced the Sussexes if he came in contact with them.

"It could be interesting given how much Travis hit it off with William," the insider told an outlet.

"Travis is like the most sociable, happy go lucky, kind person in any room and is sure to want to say hello to the Prince and interact with the Sussexes," they continued. "That is his style, and honestly he is one of the biggest names in U.S. sport. For Harry it could be a potentially awkward encounter given that Travis spoke so warmly about and praised William."