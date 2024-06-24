Whoopi Goldberg Defends Prince William After His Dance Moves Go Viral at Taylor Swift's Concert: 'Lighten Up!'
Whoopi Goldberg is Team Prince William!
After the prince, 42, went viral for his dance moves on Friday, June 21, a.k.a. his 42nd birthday, at Taylor Swift's concert, the TV star came to his defense during the Monday, June 24, episode of The View.
“My goodness, it’s the guy’s birthday. Lighten up!” the actress declared. “It’s the guy’s birthday, let him do what he does.”
The other ladies also agreed with Goldberg, as they noted how the royal family has been going through it as of late due to Kate Middleton and King Charles' cancer diagnoses.
“These kids have gone through so much,” Ana Navarro said. “Their mother’s dealing with cancer, their grandfather’s dealing with cancer.”
Sunny Hostin added, “That was pure, unadulterated joy for a man whose wife is suffering from cancer. Can’t we enjoy that for him? Come on.”
Sara Haines also praised William for letting loose.
“I’m a big believer in ‘dance like no one’s watching,’” Haines, 46, said. “That’s the time, even if you have to close your eyes when you’re dancing. There are a lot of times when I wouldn’t want anyone to see me dance. Everyone is watching him.”
Alyssa Farah Griffin exclaimed, “Go off, future king. I loved it. I wasn’t expecting big moves out of William, so I like that he gave them.”
As OK! previously reported, William took his eldest kids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, to the pop star's London concert, where he was seen letting loose in the stands.
Of course, people couldn't get over the dad-of-three's moves. One person wrote, "I am sorry but prince william dancing to shake it off has me wheeeeeezing," while another said, "Prince William got moves & boy ..I tell you... George & Charlotte are definitely embarrassed."
A third person added, "IM SOBBING THIS IS OUR FUTURE KING," while a fourth quipped: "This was definitely not on my wishlist but I aint complaining."
William took his children backstage to meet the "Hits Different" songstress, who played a few shows in London, England, in late June.
"Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start 🇬🇧🇺🇸🤝@princeandprincessofwales," the Grammy winner captioned the selfie of herself with Travis Kelce, 34, Prince William, George and Charlotte.
For his part, William also posted a photo on his own Instagram, writing, "Thank you @taylorswift for a great evening! #LondonTSTheErastour."