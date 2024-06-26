Taylor Swift Is 'Team Wales' After Refusing to Be on Meghan Markle’s Podcast 'Archetypes'
Taylor Swift might have just snubbed Meghan Markle with her recent selfie with Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, as the pop star declined the Duchess of Sussex's invitation to be on her podcast, "Archetypes."
"I think that he's probably spent a few minutes with her. We know that they took a selfie. She has spent time with him previously," Kinsey Schofield noted on GB News about the meeting.
According to Schofield, it's likely Meghan is jealous of William's time with the Grammy winner, as the actress attended her show in Los Angeles, Calif., last year.
"There is great video of them singing with Jon Bon Jovi at a charity event," she noted of Taylor and William's prior interaction. "Now, remember, Meghan Markle had requested for Taylor to be her podcast."
"She wrote her a handwritten letter and Taylor's team rejected it," Schofield shared about Meghan reaching out to the performer. "Megan also later released through People magazine that she had spent some time at a Taylor Swift concert. So I think we are seeing our Taylor side with Team Wales here over the last few hours. Also, you know, a lot of people pointing out the pictures of Meghan and Harry at the Beyoncé concert, where Harry looks pretty miserable versus Prince William shaking his tail feather at the Taylor Swift concert. You're just seeing that Prince William is pursuing joy. And I think that is important."
Schofield pointed out how it was nice to see William let loose.
"I just love seeing him blissful, gleeful. This has been a really hard year for them," she said.
"This was his a big birthday celebration and it was just great," she added. "I mean, I'm never gonna hear this song ever again and not think about Prince William."
Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and his brother, Jason, gushed over meeting the British royal family.
"I gotta say, Prince William was fantastic, but the highlight was Princess Charlotte. Prince George was great too. She was so f------ adorable. Like, I cannot…" Jason told Travis on the "New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce" podcast.
"She was a superstar," Travis added.
The Kelce brothers applauded the youngster's delivery and curiosity while meeting Swift.
"I don't know. Maybe it's because I have three girls now," Jason explained.
"She had fire to her. She was asking questions," Jason continued, calling his interaction with the princess the "most electric" part of their meeting.
"I love it when parents ask their kids to be present, be vocal..." Travis said, referring to William's approach to guiding George and Charlotte through life.
OK! previously reported the outing was important to Charlotte, as her mother, Kate Middleton, is battling cancer.
"Princess Charlotte is the huge Taylor Swift fan in the family," the source spilled to a news outlet. "She has wanted to go to the concert for months, but with her mum [Kate Middleton] being treated for cancer, this was a really special day to be able to celebrate her Papa's birthday like this."