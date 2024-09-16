Taylor Swift Attends Patrick Mahomes' 29th Birthday Party at His and Wife Brittany's Home After Debunking Feud Rumors: Photos
After Taylor Swift attended boyfriend Travis Kelce's victorious game on September 15, she went to his Kansas City Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes' 29th birthday bash.
"We're celebrating somebody's birthday after game, and I can't get over how cute he is!" the quarterback's wife, Brittany Mahomes, gushed as she showed off throwback photos of her husband — whose actual birthday is on Tuesday, September 17 — via Instagram Stories.
The pregnant mom-of-two, 29, also displayed the decorations at their house, which included red and black balloons, custom cups and a big 29 statue.
Chariah Gordon, who is engaged to Patrick's teammate Mecole Hardman, also shared social media posts from the party, including three cute snaps from when she and the "Black Space" singer, 34, took pictures in a photo booth.
This is the second time the Grammy winner has been seen with the high school sweethearts over the past week, as she and Kelce, 34, attended the U.S Open with the duo on September 8.
Prior to the tennis match, some fans speculated Taylor and Brittany were feuding due to their opposing political views, as they didn't sit in the same stadium suite during the Chiefs' September 5 game following Brittany "liking" comments about supporting Donald Trump.
After the ex-president, 78, caught wind of her support, he wrote on Truth Social, "I want to thank beautiful Brittany Mahomes for so strongly defending me, and the fact that MAGA is the greatest and most powerful Political Movement in the History of our now Failing Country."
A few days later, Taylor voiced her support for Kamala Harris, 59, via Instagram.
"The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth. I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election," the superstar revealed after the September 10 debate.
"I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos," continued Taylor. "I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades. I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice."
When Donald was asked about Taylor's decision, he told a reporter, "Well I actually like Mrs. Mahomes much better. If you want to know the truth."
"It was only a matter of time. You couldn’t possibly endorse Biden," he said. "But [Taylor's] a very liberal person. She seems to always endorse a Democrat and she’ll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace."
As OK! reported, the father-of-five stirred the pot even further when he declared “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!” in a September 15 Truth Social post.