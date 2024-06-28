OK Magazine
Adult Film Star Austin Wolf Charged With Distributing 'Hundreds of Videos of Child Pornography' Discovered in FBI Investigation

austin wolf charged distributing hundreds child abuse videos austinwolf ig
Source: @austinwolf/instagram
By:

Jun. 28 2024, Published 3:25 p.m. ET

Adult film entertainer Austin Wolf — born Justin Heath Smith — was arrested in New York for possessing and distributing "hundreds" of illegal videos depicting horrific acts of abuse against children.

austin wolf charged distributing hundreds child abuse videos austinwolf ig
Source: @austinwolf/instagram

Austin Wolf is an adult film star.

"As alleged, Justin Heath Smith received and distributed hundreds of recordings containing child pornography, including a ghastly video showing a young child bound, beaten, and raped," Damian Williams, who serves as the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, said in a statement.

"Our investigation into Smith is ongoing, and we urge anyone with information about Smith’s conduct to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI," he continued. "Together with our law enforcement partners, we will relentlessly pursue those predators who victimize children and prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law."

austin wolf charged distributing hundreds child abuse videos austinwolf ig
Source: @austinwolf/instagram

Austin Wolf also provided adult content to subscribers on OnlyFans.

According to the report, Wolf shared a number of videos via his anonymous account on Telegram between March 24 and March 28. His illicit activities were discovered by an undercover agent who was allegedly able to verify his identity through their conversations.

The following month, on April 21, investigators also discovered memory cards that contained child pornography during a search of his home in Manhattan.

austin wolf charged distributing hundreds child abuse videos austinwolf ig
Source: @austinwolf/instagram

The adult film star was arrested in New York on child pornography charges.

MORE ON:
Crime
Williams' statement confirmed that Wolf was "charged with one count of distribution and receipt of child pornography, which carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison and a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, and one count of possession of child pornography, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison."

austin wolf charged distributing hundreds child abuse videos austinwolf ig
Source: @austinwolf/instagram

Austin Wolf is scheduled to appear in court on June 28.

A separate statement provided by FBI Assistant Director James Smith condemned the inexcusable abuse depicted in these types of videos.

"I want to make it clear: those who distribute child sexual abuse images prey upon the most vulnerable in our society," Smith said. "Each image is a crime scene, leaving lasting scars on innocent victims."

Source: OK!

Wolf was a popular adult film star in the late 2010's and has more than 800,000 followers on Instagram. He also shares videos with subscribers on his OnlyFans account and on other adult content websites.

His arraignment is scheduled for Friday, June 28, in Manhattan.

The U.S. Attorney's Office confirmed they "will not be providing the mugshot in this case."

