NEWS Taylor Swift Admits She Asked to Go on Boyfriend Travis Kelce's 'New Heights' Podcast 'Because Brad Pitt Did It' Source: New Heights/YouTube Brad Pitt appeared on an episode of 'New Heights' to promote his film 'F1' in July. Rebecca Friedman Aug. 14 2025, Published 2:02 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

The world has Brad Pitt to thank for Taylor Swift's special appearance on her boyfriend Travis Kelce's "New Heights" podcast. The pop star explained during the Wednesday, August 13, episode of Travis and his brother Jason Kelce's hit podcast her reasoning behind joining the show after roughly two years of dating the Kansas City Chiefs star. Swift had been opening up about her upcoming 12th album, The Life of a Showgirl, as she and Travis admitted they "didn't tell Jason" that they would be discussing the exciting project when pitching the retired Philadelphia Eagles center the idea of having the "Love Story" singer come on the podcast.

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Swift Reveals What Made Her Want to Join 'New Heights'

Source: New Heights/YouTube Taylor Swift said seeing Brad Pitt's episode of 'New Heights' made her want to be a guest.

"I just said, like, ‘Can I go on the podcast because Brad Pitt did it and I wanna do it too,'" the 14-time Grammy winner said in reference to the Fight Club actor's July appearance on "New Heights." "Jason was like, 'yes, I mean, we can make that happen,'" Travis quipped, as Taylor joked, "'that seems like a valid reason.'"

Article continues below advertisement

Source: New Heights/YouTube Taylor Swift discussed a bunch of topics on Travis and Jason Kelce's 'New Heights' podcast.

Travis noted "the request or the ask" for his girlfriend to come on the podcast "was never going to come" from either of the Kelce siblings. "I don't know why I would never ask you, but I think this is way better now," he said, excited for Taylor's album announcement. The "All Too Well" singer joked, "We waited until I had some stuff to say. I waited until I had a sparkly briefcase to bring. I needed props. It took a long time to put that into production."

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: New Heights/YouTube Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce said Jason Kelce was not allowed to listen to the album early.

Elsewhere in the podcast episode, Jason asked whether he has "to wait until October 3" to listen to The Life of a Showgirl when it releases to the rest of the world. "Yes you do, Jason," Travis confirmed, as his older brother exclaimed: "God dammit! This is unfair." "We don’t trust you at all," Taylor confessed, as Jason agreed, "I mean, honestly, smart. I completely get it."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: New Heights/YouTube Taylor Swift's appearance on 'New Heights' already has more than 10 million views in less than 24 hours.

Taylor's appearance on the "New Heights" podcast nearly broke the internet — gaining 1.3 million views within the show's first hour. It has since racked up more than 10 million views on YouTube, a stark comparison to the 584,000 views of Pitt's guest appearance on the show in July.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: New Heights/YouTube Jason Kelce was shocked by how many fans tuned into Taylor Swift's 'New Heights' episode.