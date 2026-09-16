Travis Kelce Shocks Social Media Users by Slapping Away Fan Attempting to Steal Chiefs Glove During Monday Night Football Game

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Travis Kelce had an awkward run-in with a fan during the Kansas City Chiefs' season opener against the Denver Broncos. The 36-year-old professional football player was spotted in a viral video moments before Monday, September 15's game kicked off, as he made his way off the field still wearing his practice attire.

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🚨A spectator attempted to snag Travis Kelce's glove during pregame warmups pic.twitter.com/1jIvo0ngBq — Bet105 (@bet_105) September 14, 2026 Source: @bet_105/Twitter Travis Kelce was spotted in viral video as he reacted to a fan trying to snag his football glove.

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Travis Kelce Reacted After Fan Attempted to Swipe His Glove

Source: MEGA The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Denver Broncos 31 to 10.

Kelce looked down as he peeled his red gloves off his hands and walked to the stands to shake hands with spectators. The interaction quickly took a turn when a fan tried to grab the athlete's glove, prompting him to swat the person's hand away.

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Fans Weighed in on Travis Kelce Seemingly Swatting Fan's Hand

Source: MEGA Social media was divided on whether Travis Kelce's reaction was warranted.

The footage quickly went viral, quickly sparking a debate over who was in the wrong. "To be fair it looked like he was reaching to hand it to someone," one critic wrote, while a second user pointed out, "Well it did look like he was handing them to him." "Is he landing an airplane? Why'd he stick his arm out like that? 😂" a third user added. "It looked like he was giving it away." Others defended the 3-time Super Bowl winner, writing, "Very uncalled for to try and grab his gear. Maybe that'll teach people."

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Taylor Swift Was Spotted in the Stands

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce tied the knot in front of a reported 1,000 guests in July.

Kelce has yet to address the interaction, though he and the Chiefs went on to win the game 31 to 10 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. He was supported in the stands by his wife, Taylor Swift, her parents, Andrea and Scott Swift, and his own family, which included his parents, Donna and Ed Kelce, and his brother, Jason Kelce.

Travis Kelce Called His Wedding to Taylor Swift the 'Best Night' of His Life

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were first romantically linked in the fall of 2023.