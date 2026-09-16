Travis Kelce Shocks Social Media Users by Slapping Away Fan Attempting to Steal Chiefs Glove During Monday Night Football Game
Sept. 15 2026, Published 8:29 p.m. ET
Travis Kelce had an awkward run-in with a fan during the Kansas City Chiefs' season opener against the Denver Broncos.
The 36-year-old professional football player was spotted in a viral video moments before Monday, September 15's game kicked off, as he made his way off the field still wearing his practice attire.
Travis Kelce Reacted After Fan Attempted to Swipe His Glove
Kelce looked down as he peeled his red gloves off his hands and walked to the stands to shake hands with spectators.
The interaction quickly took a turn when a fan tried to grab the athlete's glove, prompting him to swat the person's hand away.
Fans Weighed in on Travis Kelce Seemingly Swatting Fan's Hand
The footage quickly went viral, quickly sparking a debate over who was in the wrong.
"To be fair it looked like he was reaching to hand it to someone," one critic wrote, while a second user pointed out, "Well it did look like he was handing them to him."
"Is he landing an airplane? Why'd he stick his arm out like that? 😂" a third user added. "It looked like he was giving it away."
Others defended the 3-time Super Bowl winner, writing, "Very uncalled for to try and grab his gear. Maybe that'll teach people."
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Taylor Swift Was Spotted in the Stands
Kelce has yet to address the interaction, though he and the Chiefs went on to win the game 31 to 10 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
He was supported in the stands by his wife, Taylor Swift, her parents, Andrea and Scott Swift, and his own family, which included his parents, Donna and Ed Kelce, and his brother, Jason Kelce.
Travis Kelce Called His Wedding to Taylor Swift the 'Best Night' of His Life
The season opener marked the first game the "Blank Space" singer, 36, has attended since the pair tied the knot at New York's Madison Square Garden in July. The guest list reached nearly 1,000 invitees, among them many of Travis' teammates and his head coach, Andy Reid.
"It was a fun offseason, man," the Kansas City Chiefs star said as he recalled the milestone in an interview with ESPN's Chris Berman on September 11. "Wedding was the best night of my life."
He continued, "Marrying Taylor was more than I could have ever dreamed it to be because of all the people that showed up, and the amount of, you know, love that was in the air."