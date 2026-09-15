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What Did Tom Cruise Whisper to Taylor Swift at the Chiefs Game? Lip Reader Spills

Tom Cruise, Taylor Swift
Source: MEGA

Tom Cruise and Taylor Swift chatted at an NFL game.

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Sept. 15 2026, Published 5:20 p.m. ET

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Tom Cruise appeared to whisper something curious to Taylor Swift.

The action star and the pop singer sat next to one another as they cheered on the Kansas City Chiefs at their game against the Denver Broncos on Monday, September 14.

The unlikely pair seemed to be deep in conversation, with one eagle-eyed lip reader revealing that they looked to be discussing a potential work opportunity as they rooted for Swift's new husband, Travis Kelce.

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Source: @21METGALA/X

Taylor Swift exchanged words with Tom Cruise.

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'You Do Have a Job'

Tom Cruise,Taylor Swift
Source: MEGA

Tom Cruise appeared to whisper about a 'job.'

"You may not know it, but you do have a job,” Cruise allegedly said to Swift, the expert told The Irish Star.

He seemed to be responding after Swift gushed over her love of electric crowds and "positivity" in one industry or another, though many of the duo's lip movements were unintelligible.

"It’s the structure of the entire infrastructure of the audience that’s what I love in a positive way," she allegedly shared.

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Taylor Swift ,Tom Cruise
Source: MEGA

Tom Cruise and Taylor Swift sat together in the press box at Arrowhead Stadium.

After the exchange, Swift nodded in agreement while taking a sip from her drink at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The pair was joined in the press box by Kelce's mother, Donna, and Swift's parents, Andrea and Scott.

"I told her to stick to one and that it’s the last time," the father-of-three allegedly added, though it is unclear who he may have been referring to.

At another moment in the game, which the Chiefs won 31 to 10, fans tried to interpret something that Taylor yelled out to the field.

As her husband triumphantly scored a six-yard gain, some thought the Grammy-winner scolded the camera operator for showing her on the jumbotron instead of focusing on the field.

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Did Taylor Swift Yell at the Camera?

Taylor Swift
Source: MEGA

Some fans thought Taylor Swift yelled at a camera operator.

"Don’t show me! Get off me," they interpreted her yelling in a now-viral video clip.

However, one lip-reading expert revealed that the singer actually seemed to be enthusiastically cheering for her husband as he drove down the turf.

"Oh, he’s open, he’s open, get off of him," Taylor exclaimed, a certified lip reader told The New York Post.

Taylor Swif,
Source: mega

Taylor Swift cheered on her husband at his first game since their wedding.

The "Bad Blood" singer wore a red gingham dress and matching red lipstick to support Travis during his first NFL game since the couple tied the knot in July.

The movie star was one of the 1,000 guests at the couple's star-studded Madison Square Garden wedding.

Travis previously gushed over his "fun" off-season while preparing for his 14th season with the Chiefs.

"It was a fun offseason, man," he proclaimed to the press during training camp. "Wedding was the best night of my life."

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