Travis Kelce Shows Tender Support for Taylor Swift Directing 'Patient Zero' Music Video

Article continues below advertisement

Travis Kelce showed his support for Taylor Swift during the filming of her "Patient Zero" music video, with behind-the-scenes footage capturing a sweet moment between the newlyweds. In footage released by Spotify on Tuesday, October 13, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end smiled as he placed his hands on Swift's arms while she leaned back in her director's chair. The singer appeared tired but satisfied as she directed the project. Both wore off-white sweaters, while Kelce also sported a baseball cap.

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Swift Directed 'Patient Zero' Music Video

Source: @TAYLORSWIFT/YOUTUBE Dakota Johnson and Colin Farrell co-starred in Taylor Swift's 'Patient Zero' music video.

The behind-the-scenes footage also showed the "Love Story" singer in front of the camera, as she appeared in the video alongside friends Dakota Johnson and Colin Farrell. The project was reportedly inspired by her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn, whom she dated for six years before their split in 2023. The Grammy winner, 36, debuted the music video at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards last month.

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Swift Previously Praised Travis Kelce's Support

Source: MEGA Travis Kelce supported Taylor Swift as she directed her latest music video.

Before their wedding, Swift regularly cheered Kelce on at NFL games. She also thanked her husband during an acceptance speech for the Video of the Year award at the 2024 VMAs for her "Fortnight" music video. The singer recalled hearing someone cheer for her from across the studio whenever she finished filming a take and said "Cut." "That one person was my boyfriend Travis," she enthusiastically said. "Everything this man touches turns to happiness and fun and magic. So I want to thank him for adding that to our shoot because I’ll always remember that," she added.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift's Relationship Timeline

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift thanked Travis Kelce for cheering her on during the filming of 'Fortnight.'

After her breakup with Alwyn, 35, Swift began dating Kelce, 36, following his unsuccessful attempt to give her his phone number during the Kansas City stop of her Eras Tour. The couple dated for two years before Kelce shared previously unseen photos of them on Instagram in July 2025. They soon announced their engagement the following month with a joint post featuring pictures from his flower-filled backyard proposal. "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," they captioned the Instagram post. The pair later got married in a star-studded celebration at Madison Square Garden in New York City in July 2026. Comedian Adam Sandler officiated their wedding. A "JUST&T Married" sign appeared on the venue's digital marquee, referencing their engagement announcement.

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement in August 2025.