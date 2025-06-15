Travis Kelce Must 'Keep Up' With Taylor Swift's Concert Stamina, ESPN Reporter Quips Ahead of NFL Season
Travis Kelce is ramping up his conditioning as he prepares for the upcoming football season, taking notes from his girlfriend, Taylor Swift. ESPN reporter Hannah Storm shared her insights on the tight end's preparation during the May 31 episode of NFL on ESPN.
“He’s gotta keep up with his girlfriend, who can do a three-and-a-half-hour concert without skipping a beat," Storm said. "And she does it back-to-back nights.”
Kelce's fans have speculated about his future in football following the Kansas City Chiefs’ tough loss against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX this past February. However, the 35-year-old confirmed his return for another season during a March episode of his "New Heights" podcast.
"The biggest thing is that I f—---- love playing the game of football," Kelce stated about his decision to continue. "I still feel like I can play at a high level, and possibly at a higher level than I did last year. I don’t think it was my best outing. I think I let my guys down in a lot more moments than I helped them, especially if you look at my track record for how I did in years past. I want to give it a good run."
Looking back at the recent Super Bowl, he shared, "I got a bad taste in my mouth on how I ended the year and how well I was playing and how accountable I was for the people around me."
After a disappointing 2024-2025 season, Kelce has committed to getting in peak shape with training in Florida. Both he and Swift, 35, have maintained a low profile as Kelce prepares for the Kansas City Chiefs' season.
While neither have disclosed details about their time in Florida, a report, quoting an insider on May 29 that the couple is adjusting well to their new community.
"Taylor has not been spotted much, but everyone is buzzing that she is here. Still, people really leave them alone," the source told Life & Style. "I think that has been a nice surprise for them. When they go out to eat or have drinks, people let them be. People in the neighborhood say she has been taking walks around with her security, so she is living fairly normally here."
Kelce began renting a property in Boca Raton, Fla., in April. While he hasn’t confirmed whether he and Swift are living together, hints about their cohabitation came during the May 21 episode of his podcast.
"We’ve got chimneys and we’ve got furniture," he said, talking to brother Jason Kelce, which sparked curiosity among fans about whether the "we" was a reference to himself and Swift.
When podcast guest Ryan Fitzgerald asked about who made the decorating decisions at their place, Travis made sure to keep the details vague.
He responded, "I made the ‘executive decision by [myself] for the betterment of everyone."