Travis Kelce Must 'Keep Up' With Taylor Swift's Concert Stamina, ESPN Reporter Quips Ahead of NFL Season

Travis Kelce is ramping up his conditioning as he prepares for the upcoming football season, taking notes from his girlfriend, Taylor Swift. ESPN reporter Hannah Storm shared her insights on the tight end's preparation during the May 31 episode of NFL on ESPN.

“He’s gotta keep up with his girlfriend, who can do a three-and-a-half-hour concert without skipping a beat," Storm said. "And she does it back-to-back nights.”

Kelce's fans have speculated about his future in football following the Kansas City Chiefs’ tough loss against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX this past February. However, the 35-year-old confirmed his return for another season during a March episode of his "New Heights" podcast.