or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > True Crime > Travis Kelce
OK LogoTRUE CRIME NEWS

Travis Kelce Named as Victim in Siddharth Jawahar’s $35 Million Ponzi Scheme, Fraudster Gets 11 Years in Prison: Report

Travis Kelce
Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce was named as the victim of multimillion fraud scheme.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 16 2026, Published 4:28 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Travis Kelce allegedly fell victim to a Ponzi scheme.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was named in federal court by prosecutors on Tuesday, September 15, as one of the victims of fraudster Siddharth Jawahar.

According to prosecutors, Jawahar scammed investors in Missouri, New York and Ohio out of their money while operating Swiftarc Capital LLC and making empty promises about where the cash was going.

Per documents obtained by OK!, Jawahar invested a portion of his victims' money in Philip Morris Pakistan, a tobacco company based in the Middle East, while seemingly pocketing the rest.

Article continues below advertisement

What Did Siddharth Jawahar Do?

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Travis Kelce
Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce was among the victims who unknowingly invested in Phillip Morris Pakistan.

Prosecutors accused Jawahar of using his clients' money to live a lavish lifestyle. According to , he splurged on private jets, luxury apartments, shopping sprees, restaurants and hotels.

From 2016 to 2023, he was accused of taking more than $35 million from investors while only actually investing $10 million, and not in the companies he had promised.

After the value of the investment went down and the thinly traded stock plummeted, the Texas-based investment manager reportedly lied to his clients about how their money was performing and attempted to cover up the loss.

He then allegedly used investors' money to pay earlier clients without their knowledge.

Article continues below advertisement

Travis Kelce
Source: MEGA

It is unclear how much money Travis Kelce may have lost.

Prosecutors cited "enormous losses" for investors, alleging Jawahar "weaponized their trust." Kelce's losses in the scheme were not disclosed, and the football star has yet to speak out on the incident.

After being indicted in 2023, Jawahar allegedly attempted to persuade a victim to lie to the FBI about his immigration status and finances.

He pleaded guilty to three counts of wire fraud earlier this year and was sentenced to 11 years in prison. He was also ordered to pay more than $31 million in restitution.

MORE ON:
Travis Kelce

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Travis Kelce,Taylor Swift
Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce recently invested in a home with Taylor Swift.

Though Kelce may have lost a chunk of change as a victim of the Ponzi scheme, he recently dropped a pretty penny on a home in Ohio with his new wife, Taylor Swift.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the couple quietly purchased a massive lakefront mansion in Bratenahl for $5.35 million in March.

The 21,000-square-foot, newly renovated home reportedly features eight bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a game room and a home theater. It sits on the edge of Lake Erie.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's Wedding Bill

Travis Kelce
Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce's wedding was rumored to cost $30 million.

Swift and Kelce tied the knot in July at Madison Square Garden during what was estimated to be a $30 million celebration, according to the editorial director at The Knot Worldwide, Esther Lee.

The couple was rumored to have invited approximately 1,000 guests to celebrate their big day, as they transformed the iconic New York City arena into a "magical" wedding venue, Page Six reported.

The costs included florals, food, full open bar service and custom tailoring, rendering the price almost 1,000 times that of the average wedding.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.