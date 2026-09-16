Travis Kelce Named as Victim in Siddharth Jawahar’s $35 Million Ponzi Scheme, Fraudster Gets 11 Years in Prison: Report

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Travis Kelce allegedly fell victim to a Ponzi scheme. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was named in federal court by prosecutors on Tuesday, September 15, as one of the victims of fraudster Siddharth Jawahar. According to prosecutors, Jawahar scammed investors in Missouri, New York and Ohio out of their money while operating Swiftarc Capital LLC and making empty promises about where the cash was going. Per documents obtained by OK!, Jawahar invested a portion of his victims' money in Philip Morris Pakistan, a tobacco company based in the Middle East, while seemingly pocketing the rest.

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What Did Siddharth Jawahar Do?

Source: MEGA Travis Kelce was among the victims who unknowingly invested in Phillip Morris Pakistan.

Prosecutors accused Jawahar of using his clients' money to live a lavish lifestyle. According to , he splurged on private jets, luxury apartments, shopping sprees, restaurants and hotels. From 2016 to 2023, he was accused of taking more than $35 million from investors while only actually investing $10 million, and not in the companies he had promised. After the value of the investment went down and the thinly traded stock plummeted, the Texas-based investment manager reportedly lied to his clients about how their money was performing and attempted to cover up the loss. He then allegedly used investors' money to pay earlier clients without their knowledge.

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Source: MEGA It is unclear how much money Travis Kelce may have lost.

Prosecutors cited "enormous losses" for investors, alleging Jawahar "weaponized their trust." Kelce's losses in the scheme were not disclosed, and the football star has yet to speak out on the incident. After being indicted in 2023, Jawahar allegedly attempted to persuade a victim to lie to the FBI about his immigration status and finances. He pleaded guilty to three counts of wire fraud earlier this year and was sentenced to 11 years in prison. He was also ordered to pay more than $31 million in restitution.

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Source: MEGA Travis Kelce recently invested in a home with Taylor Swift.

Though Kelce may have lost a chunk of change as a victim of the Ponzi scheme, he recently dropped a pretty penny on a home in Ohio with his new wife, Taylor Swift. According to The Wall Street Journal, the couple quietly purchased a massive lakefront mansion in Bratenahl for $5.35 million in March. The 21,000-square-foot, newly renovated home reportedly features eight bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a game room and a home theater. It sits on the edge of Lake Erie.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's Wedding Bill

Source: MEGA Travis Kelce's wedding was rumored to cost $30 million.