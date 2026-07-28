Travis Kelce's Single Ex Kayla Nicole Flaunts Her Curves After Claiming She Doesn't Believe in a 'Perfect Love Story': Photos
July 28 2026, Published 5:19 p.m. ET
Kayla Nicole isn't looking for a fairytale.
Travis Kelce's ex is embracing the single life and showing off her incredible figure in a series of new photos. On Tuesday, July 28, Nicole took to her Instagram to share a carousel of sizzling snaps with her followers.
A Vision in Green
In the photos, she was seen wearing a tight green matching set consisting of a long sleeve top and capris. Going braless for the outing, her nipples were on full display as she posed on the street and got into a black car.
The star accessorized with simple jewelry, a silver purse and clear pumps, wearing her hair in a slicked-back bun with light, glowy makeup.
Captioning the post, "You gotta lure me out the house with good eats and an artisanal martini," her 1 million followers flooded the comments section to gush over the podcast host.
"Such a babe, Kayla, just wow," wrote one fan.
Another commented, "Mannn from head to toe!!!!! Be for real."
A third said, "This woman is something else."
"You’re beautiful," a fourth told Nicole, while a fifth declared, "Girl, you are SO fine."
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'I Don't Know If I Believe in a Perfect Love Story'
Her post comes just weeks after she told a news outlet during an interview, "Well, I don't know if I believe in a perfect love story."
"I'm grown now," she continued.
During the July 13 conversation, which took place 10 days after Kelce married Taylor Swift, the model was asked what her "perfect love story would look like."
She explained, “Love is hard. Love is a choice every day, choosing the same person, or same family member or same friend, you know? It takes a lot of hard work. So I don’t even know that I need perfection, [but] I need real."
The video quickly made its way around social media, with many taking to the comments section to share their opinions on her answer.
"I agree. I feel like we have to tell our daughters love is not experienced by men the way we experience it," said one person, before continuing, "Disney Prince Charming is a dream we’ve been sold only to be disappointed."
A second praised her response, saying, "That was a mature, realistic, well-rounded response that I respect immensely. Love Is A Choice..."
However, another disagreed with her, penning, "Love isn’t hard. Being with the wrong person for the wrong reasons is hard."
Nicole dated Kelce on and off for five years, from 2017 to 2022. Since their split, she has not publicly been linked to anyone else.
Since Kelce and Swift's highly publicized relationship, Nicole has said she does not "want to date any more athletes, but I'm down to date the owners of the teams."
She went on to say, "I’m really open; the bar is in h--- these days."