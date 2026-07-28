PHOTOS Travis Kelce's Single Ex Kayla Nicole Flaunts Her Curves After Claiming She Doesn't Believe in a 'Perfect Love Story': Photos Source: MEGA: @iamkaylanicole/Instagram Kayla Nicole wowed in a green matching set after claiming she is not looking for the 'perfect' relationship. Olivia Callanan July 28 2026, Published 5:19 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Kayla Nicole isn't looking for a fairytale. Travis Kelce's ex is embracing the single life and showing off her incredible figure in a series of new photos. On Tuesday, July 28, Nicole took to her Instagram to share a carousel of sizzling snaps with her followers.

Article continues below advertisement

A Vision in Green

Source: @iamkaylanicole/Instagram Kayla Nicole had her curves on display in the skin-tight outfit.

In the photos, she was seen wearing a tight green matching set consisting of a long sleeve top and capris. Going braless for the outing, her nipples were on full display as she posed on the street and got into a black car. The star accessorized with simple jewelry, a silver purse and clear pumps, wearing her hair in a slicked-back bun with light, glowy makeup.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @iamkaylanicole/Instagram Her fans told the media personality how 'beautiful' she looked.

Captioning the post, "You gotta lure me out the house with good eats and an artisanal martini," her 1 million followers flooded the comments section to gush over the podcast host. "Such a babe, Kayla, just wow," wrote one fan. Another commented, "Mannn from head to toe!!!!! Be for real." A third said, "This woman is something else." "You’re beautiful," a fourth told Nicole, while a fifth declared, "Girl, you are SO fine."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'I Don't Know If I Believe in a Perfect Love Story'

Source: @iamkaylanicole/Instagram Kayla Nicole opened up about her thoughts on love less than two weeks after her ex Travis Kelce got married.

Her post comes just weeks after she told a news outlet during an interview, "Well, I don't know if I believe in a perfect love story." "I'm grown now," she continued. During the July 13 conversation, which took place 10 days after Kelce married Taylor Swift, the model was asked what her "perfect love story would look like." She explained, “Love is hard. Love is a choice every day, choosing the same person, or same family member or same friend, you know? It takes a lot of hard work. So I don’t even know that I need perfection, [but] I need real." The video quickly made its way around social media, with many taking to the comments section to share their opinions on her answer.

Source: MEGA Kayla Nicole and Travis Kelce dated on and off for five years.