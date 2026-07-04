Travis Kelce's Ex-Girlfriend Kayla Nicole Posts Cryptic Comment After His Wedding to Taylor Swift: 'Look at Her'

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Kayla Nicole and Travis Kelce Dated for 5 Years

Source: @KAYLANICOLE/INSTAGRAM Kayla Nicole shared a cryptic comment on her social media.

Nicole, 34, took to her Instagram Stories and posted a photo of what looked like a sunset on the New York City skyline. "Look at her..." the journalist wrote on the snapshot. Nicole and Kelce dated on and off for five years after she sent him an Instagram DM back in 2017. The exes broke up for good in May 2022.

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Travis Kelce Proposed to Taylor Swift in August 2025

Source: MEGA Kayla Nicole and Travis Kelce dated from 2017 until 2022.

Swift, 36, and the football player started dating in the summer of 2023 and he proposed to her two years later at his Missouri residence. Nicole was accused of shading the couple in the past, most recently back in February when she posted a cryptic comment on her social media. "People will deada-- think you're secretive before thinking it's none of their business," the quote read.

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Source: @KAYLANICOLE/INSTAGRAM Kayla Nicole described her past relationship as 'right person, wrong time.'

"If you ever find yourself confused about my business understand it's because you [sic] not supposed to be concerned with it to begin with," she continued. The model was hitting back at critics with her post as she was dragged a few days before during her TikTok livestream when she discussed her previous relationships. During the telecast, she said her last relationship was "probably about three years ago" even though she didn't mention Kelce by name. "It's been a long time," she sighed. When asked why the romance fizzled out, she added: "Umm, who knows. It could be compatibility issues, right person, wrong time."

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Married on July 3 at Madison Square Garden