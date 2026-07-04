Travis Kelce's Ex-Girlfriend Kayla Nicole Posts Cryptic Comment After His Wedding to Taylor Swift: 'Look at Her'
July 4 2026, Published 3:58 p.m. ET
Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole appeared to break her silence following his wedding on Friday, July 3.
The Kansas City Chiefs player, 36, tied the knot with Taylor Swift at Manhattan's Madison Square Garden in front of 1,000 guests over the July 4th weekend.
Kayla Nicole and Travis Kelce Dated for 5 Years
Nicole, 34, took to her Instagram Stories and posted a photo of what looked like a sunset on the New York City skyline.
"Look at her..." the journalist wrote on the snapshot.
Nicole and Kelce dated on and off for five years after she sent him an Instagram DM back in 2017. The exes broke up for good in May 2022.
Travis Kelce Proposed to Taylor Swift in August 2025
Swift, 36, and the football player started dating in the summer of 2023 and he proposed to her two years later at his Missouri residence.
Nicole was accused of shading the couple in the past, most recently back in February when she posted a cryptic comment on her social media.
"People will deada-- think you're secretive before thinking it's none of their business," the quote read.
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"If you ever find yourself confused about my business understand it's because you [sic] not supposed to be concerned with it to begin with," she continued.
The model was hitting back at critics with her post as she was dragged a few days before during her TikTok livestream when she discussed her previous relationships.
During the telecast, she said her last relationship was "probably about three years ago" even though she didn't mention Kelce by name.
"It's been a long time," she sighed. When asked why the romance fizzled out, she added: "Umm, who knows. It could be compatibility issues, right person, wrong time."
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Married on July 3 at Madison Square Garden
Kelce and Swift invited many A-listers to their luxury affair at MSG, including Hugh Grant, Ethan Hawke, Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid, Cara Delevingne, Karlie Kloss and many more.
Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks also performed at the party, with comedian Adam Sandler acting as their officiant.
The "Life of a Showgirl" singer sported a white Christian Dior Haute Couture gown for her big day and she chose not to have bridesmaids. Instead, her brother, Austin, served as her "Man of Honor."
AMC Theatres CEO Adam Aron also shared some tidbits about the wedding, writing in a post that "a small portion of MSG was cordoned off, devoid of any notion that that a basketball or hockey game ever shared that space."
He also noted the "floors, walls, ceilings were draped in peach and white," while the venue even looked like an outside garden.