Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Looks Unbothered in First Sighting Since Football Player and Taylor Swift's Wedding

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Kayla Nicole is carrying on as usual. In a photo obtained by an outlet, the sports journalist and fitness influencer was spotted in Los Angeles on Monday, July 6, marking her first public appearance since ex-boyfriend Travis Kelce married Taylor Swift during a star-studded wedding celebration. Nicole looked relaxed during the solo outing, keeping things sporty in a coordinated emerald green workout set. The matching look featured a sports bra-style crop top and high-waisted biker shorts, showcasing her toned physique as she walked through the city.

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Source: MEGA Kayla Nicole made her first public appearance since Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's wedding during a casual outing in Los Angeles.

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She finished the athleisure ensemble with black slip-on sneakers, a quilted black crossbody bag and a black headband that kept her shoulder-length hair in place. Nicole also carried her phone and what appeared to be a water bottle while enjoying the California sunshine. The 34-year-old kept her accessories simple, wearing only a bracelet and a watch while going with a fresh-faced, makeup-light look.

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'Look at Her'

Source: MEGA Days before the outing, Kayla Nicole posted a sunset photo on her Instagram Stories with the caption, ‘Look at her…’

Nicole's latest appearance comes just days after Kelce and Swift celebrated their highly anticipated wedding, which welcomed a long list of celebrity guests, athletes and close friends. Before being spotted in Los Angeles, Nicole appeared to subtly acknowledge the headlines surrounding her ex's wedding. On Friday, July 3, she shared a photo of what appeared to be a sunset over the New York City skyline on her Instagram Stories. "Look at her..." the YouTuber wrote on top of the snapshot.

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Looking Back at Their Relationship

Source: @iamkaylanicole/Instagram Kayla Nicole and Travis Kelce dated on and off for five years before ending their relationship in May 2022.

Nicole and Kelce dated on and off for five years after she first reached out to the NFL star through an Instagram direct message in 2017. The former couple officially ended their relationship in May 2022. Swift, 36, began dating the Kansas City Chiefs tight end in the summer of 2023, and he proposed two years later at his Missouri home.

Addressing the Speculation

Source: MEGA Kayla Nicole wore a coordinated green workout set and appeared relaxed while enjoying a solo walk through the city.