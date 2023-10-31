Travis Kelce's 'Overwhelmed' Family 'a Little Worried' About NFL Star's Romance With Taylor Swift
The media attention from Travis Kelce's whirlwind romance with Taylor Swift is becoming too much for his family.
According to insiders close to the NFL star's relatives, the intense public scrutiny of the new Hollywood power couple has become troubling for Kelce's mom, Donna Kelce, his dad, Ed Kelce, and his brother, Jason Kelce.
Per sources, the Kansas City Chiefs player's loved ones are "a little worried" about his safety, concerns that come more than one month after he first went public with the pop icon, 33.
The endless frenzy surrounding Travis, 34, has reportedly "taken a toll" on people close to him, causing the family to "watch what they say these days very carefully" as they're "dealing with" the chaos around them now that their lives have been put "under a microscope."
"They're happy Travis is happy," the insider explained, but noted that his family member's phones are "getting blown up nonstop."
The tight end's relatives may have to get used to the constant attention, as the Catching Kelce star's relationship with Swift gets more serious. "Taylor's squad is convinced he's the one! They are so in love," a source spilled of the duo's growing romance.
"Travis loves Taylor being at his games and hanging out in his city, and they've talked about both wanting to have a steady home base," the source continued. "Things have been so seamless and natural. The longer this relationship goes on, the more apparent it is that Taylor and Travis are simply perfectly suited for each other. Taylor is so happy to have finally found someone who totally understands her. It's all getting very serious, very fast, but they're enjoying every second!"
Despite his family having to deal with the attention that comes with being associated with the "Karma" singer, they've had nothing but lovely words for the Grammy winner. "I'll tell you something very special that I noticed about Taylor the first time I met her," Ed said in an interview about his son's girlfriend.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"We're sitting in the suite, she gets up and in the front room, she gets up to go get a drink or something and she starts picking up empty bottles, cans, plates that are scattered around. Because in the suites everybody gets stuff and you empty it down wherever you can," he continued. "And I'm just thinking, I don't think she got the diva memo. She didn't get the spoiled musician. She doesn't know how to pull that off. And that really to me said a whole lot. She's very smart. I mean, very. That comes through right away."
TMZ spoke to sources close to the Kelce family.