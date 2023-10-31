Travis Kelce's 'Overwhelmed' Family 'a Little Worried' About NFL Star's Romance With Taylor Swift

"Travis loves Taylor being at his games and hanging out in his city, and they've talked about both wanting to have a steady home base," the source continued. "Things have been so seamless and natural. The longer this relationship goes on, the more apparent it is that Taylor and Travis are simply perfectly suited for each other. Taylor is so happy to have finally found someone who totally understands her. It's all getting very serious, very fast, but they're enjoying every second!"

Despite his family having to deal with the attention that comes with being associated with the "Karma" singer, they've had nothing but lovely words for the Grammy winner. "I'll tell you something very special that I noticed about Taylor the first time I met her," Ed said in an interview about his son's girlfriend.