Taylor Swift 'Wants to Show Fans How Happy She Is' With Travis Kelce After Keeping Joe Alwyn Relationship 'Under the Radar'
Taylor Swift is happy to show off her rumored new man, Travis Kelce.
According to a source, the pop sensation has been loving her supposed public romance, including appearances at Kelce’s football games, dates in NYC and even their cameo on SNL.
“Taylor loves getting dressed up for fancy dates and shouting her support for her man from the rooftops,” the insider spilled.
They added that this is particularly exciting for Swift after she was in a six-year relationship with actor Joe Alwyn, who preferred to keep their love private.
“Joe hated being in the spotlight, so Taylor kept everything under the radar,” the source claimed. “She thought that suited her but, looking back, it’s just not who she is.”
While the duo have yet to make any official statements to define the relationship, they have spent more and more time together as of late, and Swift has even met both of Kelce’s parents.
“Taylor wants to show her fans how happy she is with this hot new guy,” the insider said, adding that she has invited the NFL star to meet her folks in Nashville. “It’s all getting very serious very fast, but they’re loving every second.”
As OK! previously reported, both Donna and Ed Kelce weighed in on their son’s relationship with the blonde beauty. According to a source, the matriarch would like for her son to slow things down with Swift.
"Donna isn’t against Taylor dating Travis," said the insider. "She just wants her to pump the brakes a bit."
“Donna thinks that their relationship should develop naturally, out of the spotlight," they noted of the mother-of-two, who first met Swift while watching her son’s game.
Meanwhile, Ed has been seemingly mesmerized by the Grammy winner.
“[She’s] a very, very sweet, very charming, down-to-earth young woman," the patriarch said, adding that she was "very genuine" when he met her.
“I’ll tell you something very special that I noticed about Taylor the first time I met her,” Ed continued of the “Cruel Summer” singer. “We're sitting in the suite, she gets up and in the front room, she gets up to go get a drink or something and she starts picking up empty bottles, cans, plates that are scattered around. Because in the suites everybody gets stuff and you empty it down wherever you can.”
“And I'm just thinking, I don't think she got the diva memo. She didn't get the spoiled musician. She doesn't know how to pull that off. And that really to me said a whole lot," he gushed. “She's very smart. I mean, very. That comes through right away.”
