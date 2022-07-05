Travis Scott Stops Concert To Calm Down Rowdy Crowd After Astroworld Disaster

Travis Scott is trying to ensure everyone has a fun and safe time at his concerts. In a video from his Fourth of July show at Coney Island on Monday — one of his first live appearances since 10 people died at Astroworld in November 2021 — the rapper yelled at the crowd to stop jumping on equipment in order to get a better view.

While performing his 2015 hit "Antidote," Scott paused during the song to tell the concertgoers to stop hanging from the metal beams.