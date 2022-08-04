Tristan Thompson Posts Cryptic Quote About Being The 'Master Of His Own Fate' As He Continues His Playboy Ways

Doing what he wants? Tristan Thompson posted a cryptic quote about being in control of his life — just a few weeks after it was announced that he and Khloé Kardashian are expecting baby No. 2 together.

"You are the: -emperor of your mind -authoritarian of your body -conqueror of your fears -dictator of your beliefs Man is a master of his own fate," the basketball star, 31, uploaded to his Instagram Story, adding some strong arm emojis.