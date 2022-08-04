Tristan Thompson Posts Cryptic Quote About Being The 'Master Of His Own Fate' As He Continues His Playboy Ways
Doing what he wants? Tristan Thompson posted a cryptic quote about being in control of his life — just a few weeks after it was announced that he and Khloé Kardashian are expecting baby No. 2 together.
"You are the: -emperor of your mind -authoritarian of your body -conqueror of your fears -dictator of your beliefs Man is a master of his own fate," the basketball star, 31, uploaded to his Instagram Story, adding some strong arm emojis.
As OK! previously reported, the athlete, who is not currently in a relationship with the reality star, 38, is back to making headlines for his playboy ways.
"It's a huge kick in the teeth," an insider shared. "Instead of keeping his head down and acting with compassion, Tristan has gone back to his playboy ways."
"It would be nice if he was acting like a grown-up instead of a sexed-up bachelor," the source continued.
When the TV star and Thompson quarantined together in the pandemic, they decided to give their romance another shot. However, Thompson, who previously cheated on Kardashian before, strayed yet again, and this time around, he was named the father of Maralee Nichols' baby.
“I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately,” he wrote on social media earlier this year. “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”
On July 13, it was confirmed that the former flames are expanding their family, but the decision was made before Thompson cheated.
"We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family," a rep said at the time.
Despite the ups and downs, Kardashian seems like she is ready for the next adventure.
“Khloé always wanted True to have a little brother, that was her dream," another insider said. "When she and Tristan created the embryos together, they were very much in love, and Khloé was excited for the future."