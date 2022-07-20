Khloé Kardashian Has 'Zero Doubt' Cheating Tristan Thompson Will Step Up For Baby No. 2: Source

Though Tristan Thompson may not be the most faithful in the boyfriend department, he seems to follow through time and time again when it comes to dad duties — at least according to Khloé Kardashian.

“One positive she’s clung onto all along is that Tristan is a wonderful dad to True," a source told Us Weekly of the on-and-off couple's 4-year-old daughter. "Khloé has zero doubt he’ll step up and do the right thing with their new baby too."