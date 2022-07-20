Khloé Kardashian Has 'Zero Doubt' Cheating Tristan Thompson Will Step Up For Baby No. 2: Source
Though Tristan Thompson may not be the most faithful in the boyfriend department, he seems to follow through time and time again when it comes to dad duties — at least according to Khloé Kardashian.
“One positive she’s clung onto all along is that Tristan is a wonderful dad to True," a source told Us Weekly of the on-and-off couple's 4-year-old daughter. "Khloé has zero doubt he’ll step up and do the right thing with their new baby too."
Earlier this month, a rep for The Kardashians star confirmed she and Thompson were welcoming a second child, a reported baby boy, via surrogate. "We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November," said the rep for the Hulu television personality.
Kardashian and the NBA pro's child was conceived weeks before Thompson was exposed for not only cheating on his then-girlfriend with Maralee Nichols back in March 2021, but also fathering her child, baby boy Theo, born in December.
After Thompson demanded a paternity test in his own suit, he confirmed in a January statement that he was the father of Theo and apologized to Kardashian for all he has put her through.
"Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years,” the Chicago Bulls player — who also shares 5-year-old son Prince with ex Jordan Craig — wrote via Instagram at the time.
Thompson's paternity scandal was especially troubling because he and Kardashian secretly reconciled last year before his latest cheating controversy was brought to light. As seen in the famous family's reality series, the coparents were planning to move in together and even discussed marriage before Kardashian's dream of a happily ever after was crushed once again.
And while Kardashian hasn't spoken to the athlete since December, the former flames have maintained a coparenting relationship. Noting during a recent interview that Thompson was not "a good partner" for her, she pointed out he was a "great dad" to their daughter, which is why she wants "Tristian in both the kids' lives as much as he wants to be," claimed a source.
Meanwhile, the views Kardashian has on her baby daddy's parenting style aren't the same as Nichols'. "Tristan is very absent from Theo’s life. He hasn’t met Theo nor has he initiated any meetings,” a source spilled last month of Thompson's lack of an attempt to connect with his latest child. “He doesn’t have any immediate plans to meet his son face to face.”