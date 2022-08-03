Khloe Kardashian Left Feeling Like 'It's A Kick In The Teeth' As Tristan Thompson Goes Back To Playboy Ways
What should be an exciting time for Khloé Kardashian as she prepares to welcome a new member to her family has turned into anything but that thanks to her baby daddy's behavior.
Days after news broke in July that The Kardashians star was using a surrogate to conceive her and Tristan Thompson's second child together, an expectant baby boy, her cheating ex was spotted cozying up to a mystery woman in Greece.
Kardashian and the NBA pro conceived 4-year-old daughter True's sibling in November 2021 prior to their split over his latest cheating scandal.
Now, as the reality star prepares to welcome her baby, she has to deal with the fresh wave of hurt after seeing the womanizer's behavior plastered on headlines.
"It's a huge kick in the teeth," an insider candidly pointed out. "Instead of keeping his head down and acting with compassion, Tristan has gone back to his playboy ways."
"It would be nice if he was acting like a grown-up instead of a sexed-up bachelor," the insider exclaimed.
Thompson's actions shouldn't come as too much of a surprise to the Good American cofounder, considering he stepped out on her numerous times throughout their relationship, even welcoming a baby with the latest woman the public is aware he cheated with.
Thompson shares 5-year-old son Prince with ex Jordan Craig and baby boy Theo with Maralee Nichols, the woman Thompson hooked up with in March 2021 while he was still with Kardashian.
Kardashian and Thompson secretly reconciled last year, with the exes planning on moving in together and even discussing marriage before news broke of his recent scandal.
The soon-to-be mother-of-two has since called his cheating "humiliating," with the two exchanging no words since December outside of coparenting.
Though Thompson continues to disappoint Kardashian time and time again when it comes to staying loyal, she has "zero doubt" he will show up for their second bundle of joy, claimed a source.
“One positive she’s clung onto all along is that Tristan is a wonderful dad to True," explained the insider.
Star Magazine first reported on Kardashian's upset.