Khloe Kardashian Left Feeling Like 'It's A Kick In The Teeth' As Tristan Thompson Goes Back To Playboy Ways

What should be an exciting time for Khloé Kardashian as she prepares to welcome a new member to her family has turned into anything but that thanks to her baby daddy's behavior.

Days after news broke in July that The Kardashians star was using a surrogate to conceive her and Tristan Thompson's second child together, an expectant baby boy, her cheating ex was spotted cozying up to a mystery woman in Greece.

Kardashian and the NBA pro conceived 4-year-old daughter True's sibling in November 2021 prior to their split over his latest cheating scandal.