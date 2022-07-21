Although it may seem like Thompson has another woman in his life, it turns out Hilfiger has some deep Kardashian connections, as she is the daughter of renowned designer Tommy Hilfiger, who is very close pals with Kris Jenner.

So close in fact, the momager has named the fashion designer as one of her biggest mentors and is often seen on luxurious trips with him and their partners. "Happy birthday @TommyHilfiger! Thank you for being such an amazing friend, confidant, mentor, advisor, stylist, shopping partner, travel buddy, and the best person to try new restaurants with around the world," she wrote in a March 24 tweet.