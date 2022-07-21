Bikini-Clad Khloé Kardashian Is Back On Instagram In Full Force Following Surrogacy Backlash
Khloé Kardashian is unfazed by the internet’s opinion of her decision to have another child with unfaithful ex Tristan Thompson, as she's been posting up a storm of saucy Instagram photos.
Dressed in a hot pink string bikini, oversized hat and black sunglasses, she stood waist-deep in crystal clear waters at the beach looking as content, carefree and fit as ever.
In typical Kardashian family fashion, there was no shortage of support from the famous siblings. “Did you move into the ocean 🧜🏼♀️ you perfect mermaid queen,” commented big sister Kourtney Kardashian.
The spicy picture is the latest in a series of beach vacation posts that included another bikini shot paired with the cryptic caption, “There’s no point in looking back.”
KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN’S FAMILY ‘DISTANCED THEMSELVES’ FROM CHEATING TRISTAN THOMPSON AFTER PATERNITY SCANDAL, STILL ‘SUPPORTIVE’ OF SISTER’S BABY NO.2 NEWS: SOURCE
The snaps come from what appears to be a family vacation. Sisters Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian have both appeared in the social media comeback in Kardashian’s Stories and even in a cheeky post alluding to an infamous quote from the early days of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
Despite skepticism from fans (and anyone on the internet with an opinion), it appears the soon-to-be mom-of-two is living her best life as she prepares to welcome her second child, a baby boy.
PUBLIC GOES WILD OVER KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN EXPECTING SECOND CHILD WITH CHEATING EX TRISTAN THOMPSON — SEE THE BEST REACTIONS
Criticism on her decision to welcome another child with the professional basketball player is rooted in numerous allegations of Thompson cheating while in a relationship with Kardashian, with the most recent tryst coming to light in December 2021.
TRISTAN THOMPSON SHOWS OFF LAVISH VACATION AFTER HE WAS SPOTTED HOLDING HANDS WITH MYSTERY WOMAN IN GREECE
The timeline of surrogacy and infidelity rumors has raised eyebrows to say the least. A source revealed to OK! that the decision to expand the Kardashian-Thompson clan was made before the most recent allegations were known.
While the Good American founder was having fun in the sun, Thompson was showing little remorse for his actions, as he was just spotted with a mystery woman in Greece.