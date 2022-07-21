Bikini-Clad Khloé Kardashian Is Back On Instagram In Full Force Following Surrogacy Backlash

Khloé Kardashian is unfazed by the internet’s opinion of her decision to have another child with unfaithful ex Tristan Thompson, as she's been posting up a storm of saucy Instagram photos.

Dressed in a hot pink string bikini, oversized hat and black sunglasses, she stood waist-deep in crystal clear waters at the beach looking as content, carefree and fit as ever.

In typical Kardashian family fashion, there was no shortage of support from the famous siblings. “Did you move into the ocean 🧜🏼‍♀️ you perfect mermaid queen,” commented big sister Kourtney Kardashian.