NEWS Tristan Thompson Praised for Being a 'Present Parent' as He Takes Son Prince to School: Watch Source: @realtristan13/Instagram Tristan Thompson was praised for being a 'present parent' as he took his son Prince to his first day of school. Matt Richards Contact us by Email Aug. 15 2025, Published 12:35 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Tristan Thompson posted an Instagram video that has fans gushing over what a great father he is. In the clip, Thompson is seen taking his son Prince to his first day of third grade.

Article continues below advertisement

Tristan Thompson Takes Son Prince to School

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tristan Thompson (@realtristan13) Source: @realtristan13/Instagram Tristan Thompson shared an adorable video of him taking his son Prince to school.

In the beginning of the video, Prince is excited to sit in the front seat. It then cuts to the pair having a conversation about third grade and what his son is excited for. Finally, the footage wraps with his son leading Tristan to his third-grade classroom.

Article continues below advertisement

Tristan Thompson Praised for Being a Great Parent

Source: @realtristan13/Instagram Tristan Thompson was praised for bringing Prince to school.

Fans took to the comments section to praise the basketball star, with one person claiming it’s “so dope” he’s a “present parent,” while another called the video the “cutest" thing. Other people sent well-wishes to Prince, while another person stated how “special” of a moment this was to witness. Although he garnered a lot of praise for this post, Khloé Kardashian recently opened up on her podcast about the negative impact her split from Tristan — who is also a dad to Theo and Tatum — had on their child True.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Khloé Kardashian Said True Asked If Tristan Thompson Was Her Husband

Source: MEGA Khloé Kardashian said she 'didn't know what to do' when True asked if Tristan was her husband.

On "Khloé In Wonder Land," Khloé shared, “True just turned 7 in April, and maybe, like, two years ago, True would say something like, 'your husband' or whatever," Khloé revealed. "I'm like, 'Who's my husband?' She's like, 'My Daddy!' I just didn't know what her thought process was because, from where she would have the memory of it, she's never seen us kiss before or anything like that." "I didn't want to say, 'No he's not [my husband],' I didn't know what to do," she continued, explaining she consulted with her therapist, who reassured her that True would naturally process these concepts as she grew older. Khloé went on to share True hasn't revisited the topic. "I don't know if that's weird or not," she added. "They sort of think it's cool, like, 'Oh my gosh, we have two houses in L.A.' They're like, 'Wow, my daddy has a house and my mommy has a house.'"

Khloé Kardashian 'Doesn't Talk' to Her Kids About Co-Parenting

Source: @realtristan13/Instagram Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian have 'no drama' with co-parenting, according to the reality star.