or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > tristan thompson
OK LogoNEWS

Tristan Thompson Praised for Being a 'Present Parent' as He Takes Son Prince to School: Watch

Photo of Tristan Thompson and Prince Thompson
Source: @realtristan13/Instagram

Tristan Thompson was praised for being a 'present parent' as he took his son Prince to his first day of school.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 15 2025, Published 12:35 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Tristan Thompson posted an Instagram video that has fans gushing over what a great father he is.

In the clip, Thompson is seen taking his son Prince to his first day of third grade.

Article continues below advertisement

Tristan Thompson Takes Son Prince to School

Source: @realtristan13/Instagram

Tristan Thompson shared an adorable video of him taking his son Prince to school.

In the beginning of the video, Prince is excited to sit in the front seat.

It then cuts to the pair having a conversation about third grade and what his son is excited for.

Finally, the footage wraps with his son leading Tristan to his third-grade classroom.

Article continues below advertisement

Tristan Thompson Praised for Being a Great Parent

Photo of Tristan Thompson and Prince Thompson
Source: @realtristan13/Instagram

Tristan Thompson was praised for bringing Prince to school.

Fans took to the comments section to praise the basketball star, with one person claiming it’s “so dope” he’s a “present parent,” while another called the video the “cutest" thing.

Other people sent well-wishes to Prince, while another person stated how “special” of a moment this was to witness.

Although he garnered a lot of praise for this post, Khloé Kardashian recently opened up on her podcast about the negative impact her split from Tristan — who is also a dad to Theo and Tatum — had on their child True.

MORE ON:
tristan thompson

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Khloé Kardashian Said True Asked If Tristan Thompson Was Her Husband

Photo of Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian
Source: MEGA

Khloé Kardashian said she 'didn't know what to do' when True asked if Tristan was her husband.

On "Khloé In Wonder Land," Khloé shared, “True just turned 7 in April, and maybe, like, two years ago, True would say something like, 'your husband' or whatever," Khloé revealed. "I'm like, 'Who's my husband?' She's like, 'My Daddy!' I just didn't know what her thought process was because, from where she would have the memory of it, she's never seen us kiss before or anything like that."

"I didn't want to say, 'No he's not [my husband],' I didn't know what to do," she continued, explaining she consulted with her therapist, who reassured her that True would naturally process these concepts as she grew older.

Khloé went on to share True hasn't revisited the topic.

"I don't know if that's weird or not," she added. "They sort of think it's cool, like, 'Oh my gosh, we have two houses in L.A.' They're like, 'Wow, my daddy has a house and my mommy has a house.'"

Khloé Kardashian 'Doesn't Talk' to Her Kids About Co-Parenting

Photo of Tristan Thompson and Prince Thompson
Source: @realtristan13/Instagram

Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian have 'no drama' with co-parenting, according to the reality star.

One listener asked how Khloé can co-parent with Tristan after they separated.

“For Tristan and myself, there's really no drama when it comes to co-parenting," she revealed. "There's drama in other areas of our relationship, friendship, whatever it's called. Him and I are seamless co-parents, I will say that."

She noted Tristan does not interfere with her parenting style or challenge any decisions she makes.

"I don't talk to my kids about co-parenting. I try to keep adult conversations to adults," she said. "If me and Tristan are fighting, if we're not getting along, my kids don't know about that. … All they need to know is Daddy shows up, Mommy shows up, we're here."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.