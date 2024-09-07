'You're a Good Dad': Tristan Thompson Praised for Visiting Son Prince, 7, After Getting Slammed for Not Acknowledging All of His Kids
Tristan Thompson gave followers a glimpse into a rare moment with son Prince, 7.
On Friday, September 6, the NBA player, 33, shared two photos alongside his eldest son, whom he shares with ex Jordan Craig.
“👬🏾,” the father-of-four — who also shares True, 6, and Tatum, 2, with Khloé Kardashian and Theo, 2, with Maralee Nichols — penned alongside the snap.
In the adorable father-son stills, Thompson donned a black tracksuit and Prince wore an all-gray ensemble as they hugged each other.
Despite recently receiving backlash for allegedly neglecting Theo, many gushed over the duo in Thompson’s comments section. “You’re a good dad,” one person wrote, while another added, “Too cute!”
“Picture perfect!! Twinssssssss 😍,” a third noted.
Though some chose to praise the serial cheater, others brought up his flaws.
“Wait, which kid is this?” someone asked, as one more stated, “He’s not present for ALL his children.”
As OK! previously reported, the backlash Thompson received came after he was similarly dissed in July following another outing with Prince.
"Lunch date with my Prince," he captioned some selfies at the time.
The sweet images were met with criticism as many pointed out how Thompson never shares pictures of son Theo, who was born in December 2021, just months before his son Tatum arrived in July 2022.
"Aww so cute, & your third child? Where’s those posts?" one person queried, while another penned, "Not until you recognize all your children."
"Where’s the other kid? Or Khloé hasn't given you permission to see him yet?" a third said, as one more shared, "What about the other one?😢."
Though the extent of Thompson’s relationship with Theo is unclear, the basketball player infamously cheated on Kardashian leading to Nichols’ pregnancy. During this same time, Kardashian and Thompson were gearing up to welcome Tatum via surrogacy.
At first, Thompson tried to deny that the child was his, however, it was later confirmed via a paternity test. Following the news, Thompson penned an apology to Kardashian.
"Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you," he wrote at the time. "I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."
Thompson also noted that he was looking "forward to amicably raising" Theo with Nichols, though one insider said he has yet to meet his son as of March 2024.
Since all the drama unfolded, Kardashian and Thompson have split and have not been together romantically since. The pair now co-parent their two kids.