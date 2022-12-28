Tristan Thompson Shares Adorable Video With Daughter True Thompson After Khloé Kardashian Reveals Their Relationship Status
There’s nothing holding Tristan Thompson back … from enjoying some adorable daddy-daughter quality time!
On Tuesday, December 27, the basketball star took to his Instagram, sharing a sweet video depicting him and daughter True Thompson, whom he shares with ex Khloé Kardashian, having a mini dance party to “There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back” by artists Taron Egerton and Tori Kelly.
"When my princess asks if daddy can dance…anything for my baby girl,” the athlete captioned the video shared with his 3.7 million followers.
Thompson’s sweet father-daughter post comes just days after the Good American mogul made headlines, clarifying her relationship with the NBA star.
Earlier this month, Khloé and her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, got very candid about their respective love lives, spilling all while appearing in the latest installment of Vanity Fair's lie detector test series.
"Is there anything you'd like me to ask you? To clear up any rumors?" the Poosh founder asked Khloé toward the end of the interview.
Yet before the Khloé could answer, Kourtney seemingly remembered a pervasive rumor about her younger sibling — the whispers that she was still seeing Thompson despite his apparent penchant for infidelity.
"Oh, are you still sleeping with Tristan?" the eldest KarJenner asked her smirking sister.
"No, I am not,” the denim maven quickly quipped with a laugh. “I'm really not."
Though Kourtney asked the polygraph examiner whether Khloé was hiding anything, the star was, in fact, telling the truth about her lack of love for her famous ex.
"I would die if it said I was,” the mom-of-two quipped.
"Bravo!" exclaimed Kourtney.
But it wasn’t just Khloé who found herself in the hot seat. Kourtney, too, found herself faced with several pressing inquires, including whether she regretted snubbing her siblings from her first Las Vegas wedding to husband, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, earlier this year.
"I do not,” the Lemme mogul quipped of her Sin City nuptials, which occurred just hours after the Grammy Awards back in April.
