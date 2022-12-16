Kardashian Fans Lose It After Khloé Admits She Will Not Allow Daughter True To Have Sleepovers At Kourtney House

Khloé Kardashian will not be allowing her children to have slumber parties at Kourtney Kardashian's house! During the Thursday, December 15, episode of Vanity Fair’s lie detector test series, the Good American cofounder let it slip that she has banned her daughter True, from sleeping over at the Poosh founder's home.

“Are you ever gonna let True sleep over at my house?” Kourtney questioned her younger sister while she was attached to the machine detecting her inner thoughts.