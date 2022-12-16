Kardashian Fans Lose It After Khloé Admits She Will Not Allow Daughter True To Have Sleepovers At Kourtney House
Khloé Kardashian will not be allowing her children to have slumber parties at Kourtney Kardashian's house! During the Thursday, December 15, episode of Vanity Fair’s lie detector test series, the Good American cofounder let it slip that she has banned her daughter True, from sleeping over at the Poosh founder's home.
“Are you ever gonna let True sleep over at my house?” Kourtney questioned her younger sister while she was attached to the machine detecting her inner thoughts.
“Probably not,” Khloé bluntly told her sibling, to which Kourtney, who shares children Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8, with ex Scott Disick, responded saying it was because they “have too much fun.”
'BRIDGERTON' VIBES! INSIDE THE KARDASHIAN-JENNER'S LAVISH THANKSGIVING DINNER — PHOTOS
“No … I don’t think we have enough time on this show for what the reason is,” the 38-year-old replied, making Kardashian fans run wild with speculation over the ban.
“I wonder if Khloe wont let True sleep at Kourts because there’s no yummy snacks there 😂 all sugar free, gluten free lmao,” one social media user guessed, while another added, “The way her children (mis)behave and the lack of respect they show towards their Nannies and parents… I’m not letting mine sleep over either.”
MARALEE NICHOLS CELEBRATES THEO'S FIRST HALLOWEEN WHILE TRISTAN THOMPSON BONDS WITH HIS & KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN'S BABY BOY
- Shanna Moakler Slams Khloé Kardashian's Alleged Plastic Surgeries: 'What Are You People Smoking?'
- Take That, Tristan! Khloé Kardashian Reveals Her Intense Workout & Displays Her Revenge Body
- 'Champagne F**king Problems!': Khloé Kardashian Recalls Chaos & Wardrobe Malfunctions At 2022 People's Choice Awards Ceremony
However, the reason may stem from Kourtney's super steamy marriage to husband Travis Barker, with whom she has been known to show off constant PDA.
“I am going to die. Ew, guys! Can you guys not kiss in French again? Could you guys please not French-kiss again?” Reign lamented in a recent episode of The Kardashians, where the newlywed's only daughter also asked her to cool it on the affection with her man.
The public has taken notice of the intense displays of love between the two, with the Blink-182 rocker clapping back at a troll who asked, "No kardashian finger up the a**, tongue, intestines, nudity, pda etc etc anymore? Slacking."
Barker shut down the comment, writing back, "Still got the finger up the a**, and my intestines, were totally nude and full pda with my fiancée."