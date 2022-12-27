Khloé Kardashian Candidly Looks Back On Meeting The 'Most Broken Version' Of Herself In 2022
Khloé Kardashian is looking back on the whirlwind year that was filled with heartbreak and betrayal — but also new love.
As 2023 rapidly approaches, The Kardashians star posted a series of cryptic messages to her Instagram Story in which she reflected on all she has been through this year, as well as all that she hopes the New Year will bring her and her loved ones.
Her series of inspirational posts began in the late hours of Monday, December 26, with the first emphasizing, "Being alone has a power very few can handle."
"This year I met the most broken version of me, but also the strongest," another post read.
Despite the ultimate betrayal of baby daddy and ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson cheating on her — and the incident resulting in the birth of a baby boy — Kardashian is only looking ahead at what the future may bring.
"In 2023, i hope you find time to be happy. not just strong," another installment read, followed by a fourth: "Babe, May the tears you cried in 2022 water the seeds you're planting in 2023."
Kardashian's inspirational words come after she started 2022 off by finding out Thompson was once again unfaithful to her. As OK! reported, news that the NBA pro cheated on the mother-of-one with Maralee Nichols and fathered a child with her hit headlines in December 2021 — one month after Kardashian and Thompson secretly conceived a child together via surrogate.
After vehemently denying the claims and demanding a paternity test, the cheating celebrity confirmed in a January statement that he was the father of Nichols' baby boy. He also took the confirmation as an opportunity to apologize to Kardashian for all he has put her through — but she finally had enough of his outlandish behavior.
Months after the coparents of True, 4, broke up, it was revealed in July that they were expecting their second child together.
Ever since the summer arrival of their baby boy, Kardashian has kept the identity and name of her child out of the spotlight, only recently offering the first glimpse of her son on Christmas.
Earlier on Monday, the blonde bombshell shared festive snaps depicting her holding the infant — who will be 5 months old on December 28 — in one hand while posing alongside True. Stunning in an elegant, strapless red gown that featured a slit to show off her toned legs, Kardashian fiercely posed with her brood, and her baby daddy was rightfully no where in sight at the family's holiday bash.