Khloé Kardashian Clears Air On Whether She Is Still Having Sex With Cheating Ex Tristan Thompson
Khloé Kardashian cleared up any speculation surrounding her relationship with Tristan Thompson one year after his paternity scandal.
While participating in Vanity Fair's lie detector test with Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé's sister coyly asked her: "Is there anything else you’d like me to ask you? Anything you'd like me to clear up?"
Getting right to the point, the Poosh founder said: "Any rumors…any…oh! Are you sleeping with Tristan?"
KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN & TRISTAN THOMPSON REUNITE FOR SON'S FIRST HALLOWEEN — SEE THE FAMILY AFFAIR
"No, I am not. I'm really not," the Good American cofounder adamantly replied, doubling down on her answer as her older sister looked over at the polygraph examiner for confirmation.
After the examiner confirmed Khloé was in fact telling the truth, the mother-of-two — who shares daughter True and a young son with the cheating NBA player — joked: "I would die if it said I was!"
As OK! reported, Tristan was exposed last December for not only cheating on Khloé in March 2021 but also impregnating the woman, Maralee Nichols. Despite vehemently denying the child was his — Tristan requested a paternity test in his own lawsuit after Maralee filed a paternity suit that summer— Khloé's ex confirmed he was the baby's father while apologizing to True's mother for all he has put her through in a January Instagram post.
Khloé called it quits with Tristan — who has publicly cheated on The Kardashians star multiple times throughout their relationship — following the scandal, but not long after, news broke that they were expecting another child via surrogate.
KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN SHOWS OFF DAUGHTER TRUE PUSHING HER BABY BROTHER DURING SUNNY STROLL
While Tristan was privately dealing with Maralee's lawsuit behind Khloé's back, he was encouraging her to speed up their own surrogacy process, as the reality star had been wanting to give True a sibling for a while. Khloé and Tristan conceived their son, who was born in July, in November 2021, weeks before it was revealed that he fathered a child with another woman.
Ever since going their separate ways, Tristan has remained in Khloé's life solely for the purpose of coparenting their offspring, as he was seen with his brood on Halloween at the famous family's spooky holiday party.