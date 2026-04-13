Donald Trump Assassination Threat Horrors: Man Warned CIA of Plans to 'Kill the President' Before Sawing Son Barron's 'Head Off'
April 13 2026, Published 12:57 p.m. ET
The DOJ has released disturbing details about a series of intense assassination threats against President Donald Trump and his teenage son.
In a recent press release, the Justice Department identified Michael Kovco, 29, of threatening to "kill the president" before sawing his 19-year-old son Barron Trump's head off and "hunting" down U.S. Secret Service agents in multiple messages sent to the official CIA and White House websites within the past few months.
Among the horrific threats included an alleged message sent from Kovco to the White House on March 17, in which he said: "I'm going to take a serrated knife and saw Barron Trump's head off after I successfully stake out the president of the united states with a high caliber sniper rifle permanently aimed at the White House Lawn from a local vantage point."
'I'm Going to Saw Barron Trump's Head Off'
"I'm literally gonna find out how Barron Trump walks around in NYC or DC or wherever the f— he is and run at him with a serrated bread knife and saw that motherf—ers head off," the noted continued. "I have absolutely every intent of plotting and carrying out an active assassination attempt against the President of the United States of America. This is a serious threat."
In an August 15, 2025, message allegedly sent by Kovco to the CIA, the Illinois man declared, "I am plotting to kill the president … in an ambush."
'Please Make a Clear Line of Fire'
Kovco threatened to use a "heavy caliber" anti-material rifle — a weapon designed to destroy military equipment — to murder President Trump on the White House lawn.
"Please make a clear line of fire from the white house to marine one on the presidents next departure from the garden," the suspect requested.
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Man Threatened to 'Hunt' Down U.S. Secret Service Agents
Elsewhere in his series of dangerous warnings, Kovco threatened to "hunt" any U.S. Secret Service agent that shows up at his door just two hours after a federal agent and two Secret Service task force officers visited the suspect's Chicago residence on March 19.
"He better not tell me any identifying information at all like first or last name or pet name or address or place of work because im going to buy a small concealable firearm and go shoot up his place of work immediately if he tells me anything," Kovco allegedly told the White House.
The visit from law enforcement officers was conducted in response to the March 17 threats made against the president and his son.
As a result of the series of threats, Kovco was arrested on April 3 and charged transmitting a threat in interstate commerce, an April 9 press release from the Justice Department revealed.
The suspect was identified after including his personal contact information in the messages — including his phone number and email address. He faces up to five years in federal prison if convicted.