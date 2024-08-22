OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

J.D. Vance Accuses Democrats of Orchestrating the Assassination Attempt on Donald Trump

Split photo of Donald Trump and JD Vance
Source: MEGA

J.D. Vance is Donald Trump's running mate in the 2024 election.

By:

Aug. 22 2024, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

J.D. Vance tried to pin the blame for the assassination attempt on Donald Trump on Democrats — despite the fact the shooter was a registered Republican.

On Wednesday, August 21, while attending a North Carolina campaign rally, the author-turned-politician accused the left of doing everything that they could to keep the embattled ex-prez from winning elections.

Article continues below advertisement
jd vance accuses democrats plotting assassination attempt donald trump
Source: MEGA

J.D. Vance suggested Democrats were responsible for the assassination attempt on Donald Trump at a North Carolina rally.

"Remember, eight years ago, Donald Trump had everything: fame, fortune, family, friends. He gave up the easy life so that we could get our country back," he told the crowd. "He traded everything he had for unjust persecution, for slander, and scored from the fake news all for this country, for you and me."

"They couldn’t beat him politically, so they tried to bankrupt him. They failed at that, so they tried to impeach him," he continued. "They failed at that, so they tried to put him in prison. And they even tried to kill him."

Article continues below advertisement
jd vance accuses democrats plotting assassination attempt donald trump
Source: MEGA

J.D. Vance claimed Donald Trump is 'ready to fight' and 'win' the election.

Article continues below advertisement

"As sure as the American flag still waves in our beautiful sky, Donald Trump still stands ready to fight, ready to win, and ready to make America great again," he concluded.

As OK! previously reported, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks fired several rounds at the former POTUS while he was speaking at a campaign event in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Sunday, July 13.

Article continues below advertisement
jd vance accuses democrats plotting assassination attempt donald trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's eat was grazed by a bullet fired at his Pennsylvania rally on July 13.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
Article continues below advertisement

One of the bullets fired killed an attendee, and another grazed Trump's ear, leaving blood streaming down his face after the assassination attempt. He was later seen at several events wearing a bandage on his ear.

Crooks was fatally shot by the Secret Service within seconds of pulling the trigger.

Article continues below advertisement
jd vance accuses democrats plotting assassination attempt donald trump
Source: MEGA

A different man who allegedly threatened Donald Trump's life is currently being tracked down by authorities.

Article continues below advertisement

Although many, like Vance, have spread conspiracy theories about Democrats potentially being responsible for the shooting, it is still unclear what led to his actions.

According to the FBI, who accessed his search history and his electronics, Crooks had also recently looked up images of Trump, President Joe Biden, Attorney General Merrick B. Garland and F.B.I. Director Christopher A. Wray.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

This comes as authorities continue the manhunt for a 66-year-old who also allegedly threatened to murder Trump.

On Thursday, August 22, police stated Ronald Lee Syrvud was wanted on several warrants across at least two states, including a DUI in Wisconsin and a hit-and-run in Arizona.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.