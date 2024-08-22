J.D. Vance Accuses Democrats of Orchestrating the Assassination Attempt on Donald Trump
J.D. Vance tried to pin the blame for the assassination attempt on Donald Trump on Democrats — despite the fact the shooter was a registered Republican.
On Wednesday, August 21, while attending a North Carolina campaign rally, the author-turned-politician accused the left of doing everything that they could to keep the embattled ex-prez from winning elections.
"Remember, eight years ago, Donald Trump had everything: fame, fortune, family, friends. He gave up the easy life so that we could get our country back," he told the crowd. "He traded everything he had for unjust persecution, for slander, and scored from the fake news all for this country, for you and me."
"They couldn’t beat him politically, so they tried to bankrupt him. They failed at that, so they tried to impeach him," he continued. "They failed at that, so they tried to put him in prison. And they even tried to kill him."
"As sure as the American flag still waves in our beautiful sky, Donald Trump still stands ready to fight, ready to win, and ready to make America great again," he concluded.
As OK! previously reported, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks fired several rounds at the former POTUS while he was speaking at a campaign event in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Sunday, July 13.
One of the bullets fired killed an attendee, and another grazed Trump's ear, leaving blood streaming down his face after the assassination attempt. He was later seen at several events wearing a bandage on his ear.
Crooks was fatally shot by the Secret Service within seconds of pulling the trigger.
Although many, like Vance, have spread conspiracy theories about Democrats potentially being responsible for the shooting, it is still unclear what led to his actions.
According to the FBI, who accessed his search history and his electronics, Crooks had also recently looked up images of Trump, President Joe Biden, Attorney General Merrick B. Garland and F.B.I. Director Christopher A. Wray.
This comes as authorities continue the manhunt for a 66-year-old who also allegedly threatened to murder Trump.
On Thursday, August 22, police stated Ronald Lee Syrvud was wanted on several warrants across at least two states, including a DUI in Wisconsin and a hit-and-run in Arizona.