J.D. Vance Accuses Democrats of Orchestrating the Assassination Attempt on Donald Trump

"Remember, eight years ago, Donald Trump had everything: fame, fortune, family, friends. He gave up the easy life so that we could get our country back," he told the crowd. "He traded everything he had for unjust persecution, for slander, and scored from the fake news all for this country, for you and me."

"They couldn’t beat him politically, so they tried to bankrupt him. They failed at that, so they tried to impeach him," he continued. "They failed at that, so they tried to put him in prison. And they even tried to kill him."