Nicolle Wallace Says She Stopped Airing Donald Trump White House Briefings Because They ‘Hurt’ to Watch

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Source: MEGA She said watching the briefings became too difficult.

Wallace made the comments on the July 13 episode of her podcast, “The Best People,” while discussing Trump’s hostility toward the press and his repeated description of reporters as the “enemy of the people.” “I stopped carrying Sarah Huckabee Sanders briefings, just refused to carry him because having worked there, it like actually hurt me to watch her lying,” Wallace said.

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A Former White House Aide Draws a Line

Source: MS NOW/YOUTUBE The former White House aide defended her editorial decision.

Wallace, who served as White House communications director under President George W. Bush, said she was not suggesting administrations do not try to present their bosses in the “best possible light.” Her issue, she said, was with what she described as “lies” about immigration that became politically effective for Trump. Sanders served nearly two years as Trump’s press secretary and is now governor of Arkansas.

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Editorial Judgment or Censorship?

Source: MS NOW/YOUTUBE Experts distinguished editorial judgment from censorship.

“There is a real difference between editorial judgment and censorship, and it comes down to intent and transparency,” said Amore Philip, founder of Apples and Oranges Public Relations. “A network choosing not to carry a briefing in full is making an editorial call, the same kind it makes every day about what to lead with and what to cut.” Philip said the potential risk comes when viewers are not told why a decision is being made. “It only edges toward something troubling when the decision is hidden from the audience or driven by discomfort rather than news value,” Philip explained. “Saying a briefing hurt to watch is an honest human reaction, but honesty about your own bias is exactly what viewers need in order to judge the coverage.”

The New Reality of Viral Clips

Source: MEGA Experts added that viral clips have changed live news coverage.