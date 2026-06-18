Spain's Former Minister of Equality Sings 'Happy Birthday, Mr. Genocide' to Donald Trump in Awkward Moment

Article continues below advertisement

Spanish Member of the European Parliament (MEP) Irene Montero sparked global headlines by singing a sarcastic rendition of "Happy Birthday" to President Donald Trump, ending with the line "Happy Birthday, Mr. Genocide." The incident took place during a Middle East policy debate in the European Parliament. The speech targeted Trump following public celebrations for his 80th birthday on Sunday, June 14. Montero mocked his birthday festivities, calling them a "Roman Empire"-style spectacle.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Spanish Member of the European Parliament sparked global headlines with her song.

Article continues below advertisement

@euronews.tv Spanish MEP Irene Montero directly confronts Kaja Kallas over EU foreign policy, tearing into western inaction before delivering a biting finale—singing a sarcastic "Happy Birthday, Mr. Genocide" to Donald Trump. ♬ Euronews - orijinal ses - Euronews Source: @euronews.tv

Montero, the country’s former Minister of Equality and a representative of Spain's left-wing Podemos party, used her floor time to criticize European Union foreign policy heavily. She confronted EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas directly, demanding to know what Europe had to celebrate in light of recent geopolitical events. She expressed sharp disapproval over Western inaction regarding conflicts in Gaza, Lebanon, and the U.S.-Israeli stance toward Iran. She argued that because the EU had failed to halt global aggressions or break diplomatic ties with Israel, it had "nothing to celebrate"— except, sarcastically, Trump's birthday.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Irene Montero only spoke in English to sing the tune.

At the conclusion of her remarks, Montero switched to English to sing the tune. The performance drew immediate online comparisons to Marilyn Monroe's famous 1962 birthday performance for President John F. Kennedy. However, Montero swapped out the standard lyrics to deliver her biting "Mr. Genocide" finale before exiting the chamber. The viral moment quickly ignited intense debate on social media. Supporters lauded it as a bold and necessary critique of international foreign policy.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The viral moment quickly ignited intense debate on social media.

Conversely, critics dismissed the performance as empty political theater, pointing out that she delivered the speech to a largely empty parliamentary chamber. Kallas did not verbally respond to the song, maintaining focus on her notes throughout the presentation. Montero fiercely questioned what Europe had to celebrate regarding the modern state of affairs in the Middle East. She demanded to know if the EU had actually prevented devastation, stating: "Have we stopped an illegal aggression by the United States and Israel against Iran? Have we broken relations with Israel? Have we stopped the occupation of Lebanon? No, we cannot celebrate any of that." Montero’s dubious homage to Trump came just before his widely scorned 14-point deal with Iran was revealed.

Donald Trump's Iran Deal Sparks Backlash

Source: MEGA Donald Trump continues to face backlash for his war in Iran.