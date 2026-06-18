Spain's Former Minister of Equality Sings 'Happy Birthday, Mr. Genocide' to Donald Trump in Awkward Moment
June 18 2026, Published 11:36 a.m. ET
Spanish Member of the European Parliament (MEP) Irene Montero sparked global headlines by singing a sarcastic rendition of "Happy Birthday" to President Donald Trump, ending with the line "Happy Birthday, Mr. Genocide."
The incident took place during a Middle East policy debate in the European Parliament.
The speech targeted Trump following public celebrations for his 80th birthday on Sunday, June 14. Montero mocked his birthday festivities, calling them a "Roman Empire"-style spectacle.
Montero, the country’s former Minister of Equality and a representative of Spain's left-wing Podemos party, used her floor time to criticize European Union foreign policy heavily. She confronted EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas directly, demanding to know what Europe had to celebrate in light of recent geopolitical events.
She expressed sharp disapproval over Western inaction regarding conflicts in Gaza, Lebanon, and the U.S.-Israeli stance toward Iran.
She argued that because the EU had failed to halt global aggressions or break diplomatic ties with Israel, it had "nothing to celebrate"— except, sarcastically, Trump's birthday.
At the conclusion of her remarks, Montero switched to English to sing the tune. The performance drew immediate online comparisons to Marilyn Monroe's famous 1962 birthday performance for President John F. Kennedy.
However, Montero swapped out the standard lyrics to deliver her biting "Mr. Genocide" finale before exiting the chamber.
The viral moment quickly ignited intense debate on social media. Supporters lauded it as a bold and necessary critique of international foreign policy.
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Conversely, critics dismissed the performance as empty political theater, pointing out that she delivered the speech to a largely empty parliamentary chamber. Kallas did not verbally respond to the song, maintaining focus on her notes throughout the presentation.
Montero fiercely questioned what Europe had to celebrate regarding the modern state of affairs in the Middle East. She demanded to know if the EU had actually prevented devastation, stating: "Have we stopped an illegal aggression by the United States and Israel against Iran? Have we broken relations with Israel? Have we stopped the occupation of Lebanon? No, we cannot celebrate any of that."
Montero’s dubious homage to Trump came just before his widely scorned 14-point deal with Iran was revealed.
Donald Trump's Iran Deal Sparks Backlash
The landmark interim agreement, signed remotely on Wednesday, June 17, initiates an immediate ceasefire and outlines a 60-day window for intensive diplomatic talks to negotiate a permanent peace treaty.
While the Trump administration has lauded the deal as a major achievement that averts a global depression, it has sparked intense bipartisan backlash over heavy American concessions, with critics calling it a major humiliation and defeat.
Critics allege that Trump has capitulated on several of his long-held geopolitical "red lines" regarding Iran's military capabilities.