Donald Trump Eviscerated After He's Presented With a 'Special' Helmet: 'Beyond Embarrassing' 

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President Donald Trump was brutally mocked on Monday, July 13, after IndyCar drivers and racing legend Roger Penske gifted him a personalized helmet at a White House showcase for the upcoming Freedom 250 Grand Prix. The internet seized on the gift's ironic details, poking fun at the customized gear and the octogenarian president’s visibly excited reaction. Trump hosted top IndyCar drivers, including reigning champion Alex Palou, to promote the upcoming Freedom 250 Grand Prix, a street race scheduled for August on the streets of Washington, D.C. The red, white, and blue custom helmet — which featured a graphic of the White House — was presented to Trump by racing legend and IndyCar series owner Penske, who jokingly suggested that Trump wear the special helmet while riding around in the presidential limousine, known as "The Beast," to lead the field when the green flag drops to start the race.

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President Trump is presented his own “special helmet” pic.twitter.com/U8hWXCRCsA — Acyn (@Acyn) July 13, 2026 Source: @acyn/x Donald Trump was excited to receive the custom helmet.

While Trump appeared highly enthusiastic and "beamed like a kid" upon receiving the custom gear, critics and social media users immediately began blasting the exchange. The mockery was amplified because Trump himself has famously ridiculed other politicians for wearing helmets in public. In past speeches, Trump mocked former Massachusetts Gov. Michael Dukakis' infamous 1988 tank-riding photo op, asserting that putting on a helmet effectively marks "the end of that individual's political career."

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Source: MEGA The POTUS previously made fun of politician's who wore helmets.

Critics were quick to point out the irony of Trump proudly posing with his own helmet. “He will never put it on. His HAIR is too fragile,” joked one person. “It's for when he falls, and his brain is protected. I mean, whatever is LEFT of his brain, that is,” quipped another. “This really is beyond embarrassing and stupid!” said someone else, while another noted, “He’s such a tool." “The helmet is to prevent brain damage. It’s too late for Trump,” joked an additional individual. “The inaugural racing peace helmet,” said someone else in reference to the president’s penchant for receiving participation trophies for events and actions he has played absolutely no part in.

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Source: MEGA Critics called Donald Trump's helmet gift 'embarrassing.'

Earlier this month, an activist group installed a 10-foot tall golden "participation trophy" dedicated to Trump on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., to satirize his handling of military conflict with Iran. The faux monument has sparked widespread attention because the organizers are actively encouraging the public to drop off their own personal trophies, medals, and ribbons at the statue. On Monday, July 13, the group The Secret Handshake placed the gold, No.1-labeled trophy near the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial, complete with a plaque sarcastically praising Trump for his "involvement" in the Iran conflict. While White House spokesperson Anna Kelly dismissed the display as "ugly 'art,'” the installation has drawn significant attention.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump has been the recipient of several inaugural awards.