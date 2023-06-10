Can Donald Trump Still Run For President From Prison?
Now that Donald Trump has been indicted for the second time — this time around, the former president, 76, faces at least seven charges in his handling of classified information after leaving the White House.
Trump is currently running for president of the United States, so how will this affect his future?
According to Politico, “There are no legal obstacles to running for president as a convicted felon or even from behind bars. And if Trump finds himself in that predicament, he’ll be following in the footsteps of another rabble-rousing populist and frequent presidential candidate: the avowed socialist Eugene V. Debs, who received nearly a million votes while in prison a century ago.”
“Debs is far from the only person who has sought the highest office in the land while in prison, but he was the most successful. In 1920, he became the Socialist Party nominee while serving a 10-year federal sentence for urging people to resist the World War I draft," the outlet reported.
As OK! previously reported, the businessman shared the news on Truth Social on June 8, but he maintained his innocence.
"I never thought it possible that such a thing could happen to a former President of the United States, who received far more votes than any sitting President in the History of our Country, and is currently leading, by far, all Candidates, both Democrat and Republican, in Polls of the 2024 Presidential Election," he stated, before declaring: "I AM AN INNOCENT MAN!"
The maximum sentence for this charge ranges from five to 20 years in prison, however, Trump would likely get a lower sentence — if any.
Trump is set to be arraigned in federal court in Miami, Fla., on Tuesday, June 13, at 3 p.m.
Earlier this year, Trump was indicted by a New York City grand jury after he allegedly paid adult film star Stormy Daniels $130,000 to keep quiet about their alleged prior affair before he ran for president.
At the time, Trump declared he did nothing wrong and denied having an affair with Daniels, calling the whole ordeal “a political Witch-Hunt.”