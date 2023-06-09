“You have to wonder if the Justice Department is considering whether there is some political solution to this criminal problem,” the commentator said on the Thursday, June 8, episode of The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell on MSNBC, while citing the 1973 resignation of former Vice President Spiro Agnew, who made headlines after the U.S. Justice Department uncovered widespread evidence of his political corruption.

"Whether part of the issue here is not just that Trump has committed crimes, but that Trump has committed crimes and plans on being back in the White House. Do they consider as part of a potential plea offer, something that would proscribe him … proscribe him from running for office again? I don’t know," she continued.