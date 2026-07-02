'Depressive Spiral': Pro-Trump Influencer Jessica Reed Kraus Blames Vanishing Act on 'Faltering Mental State’ After Candace Owens Feud

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Jessica Reed Kraus, pro-Trump MAHA influencer behind the "House Inhabit" Substack, has openly discussed her past and present personal struggles, including depression and a childhood battle with elective mutism triggered by family trauma. While Kraus has frequently been in the spotlight for her public feuds with other far-right influencers like Candace Owens, public details concerning a new mental health diagnosis have largely been framed around the intense personal and social burnout she faces within the MAGA and MAHA (Make America Healthy Again) political orbits. The highly publicized friction between Kraus and Owens highlights the social pressures surrounding right-wing influencer culture, with the mommy-blogger speaking out to address her vanishing act while placing blame on her "faltering mental state."

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Candace Owens Feud

Source: MEGA;@houseinhabit/Instagram Jessica Reed Kraus and Candace Owens' feud stemmed from the latter's coverage of Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively's legal drama.

The feud originally ignited over accusations of content copying regarding Hollywood legal dramas and celebrity gossip. Kraus accused Owens of copying her narrative style and attempting to capitalize on her ongoing coverage of the Justin Baldoni/Blake Lively drama, according to Vanity Fair. The argument quickly spilled out of private direct messages and turned into an aggressive, multi-day exchange of Instagram stories. Kraus published a multi-part series on her Substack detailing her perspective on Owens. Observers noted that the fierce infighting exposed deep, emerging cracks and shifting alliances among the internet's most recognizable conservative figures.

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'Depressed With the Public'

Source: MEGA;@houseinhabit/Instagram Jessica Reed Kraus said the Trump administration's political climate has caused her stress as a blogger.

Kraus has shared that following her father's suicide when she was 6 years old, she spent a year refusing to speak to anyone outside her immediate family, resulting in an elective mutism diagnosis — an outdated term for a complex anxiety disorder — and years of childhood therapy. Now, with a heated political media landscape, Kraus resorted to her childhood habits and retreated away from the internet and its constant buzzing. In interviews, including profile pieces by The New Yorker, Kraus addressed her vanishing act and has admitted to feeling deeply "depressed with the public.” Writing all hours of the night in her Laguna Beach office, tracking high-profile political figures, and navigating the fracturing social terrain of the Trump administration have noticeably compounded her stress and anxiety levels.

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'That Is Not the Case'

Source: @houseinhabit/Instagram Jessica Reed Kraus addressed disappearing from social media.

Kraus’ latest note comes in the form of an update titled “Sign of Life,” which begins with the Pablo Picasso quote: “Life is full of surprises, some good, some not so good.” She goes on to admit that, “In five years, I’ve never disappeared from this space for this long. I wish I could say it was something within my control — a spontaneous summer sabbatical to realign my focus, or reinvigorate my work. But that is not the case.”

'My Absence Is the Result of a Faltering Mental State'

Source: @houseinhabit/Instagram Jessica Reed Kraus first gained online popularity as a lifestyle blogger before beginning to cover politics.